Sports in February include the NBA and NHL seasons, Super Bowl, NBA All-Star game, college basketball tournaments, spring training for the MLB, NASCAR's Daytona 500, Formula E, some PGA Tour Events and the Winter Olympics. Over the years, Feb. 5 has witnessed many notable moments and stories involving sporting legends. Here are some of them.

1924: The first Winter Olympics finish in Chamonix, France, turning the spotlight on skiing, skating, and other winter sports. This spectacular gathering captured the globe's attention and introduced many rituals—like athlete parades and medal ceremonies—that remain cornerstones of the Games today.

1931: On Daytona Beach, Malcolm Campbell steers his Blue Bird to a speed of 246.08 mph. His name lives on as a symbol of pushing technology (and personal bravery) to new places.

1943 : Boxer Jake LaMotta beat Sugar Ray Robinson by a unanimous points decision.

1948: Dick Button becomes the first American man to win Olympic gold in figure skating at St. Moritz as he has the first double axel ever seen in competition. This single jump nudges figure skating into a new era of complex, high-flying artistry.

1969: Vince Lombardi, fresh off multiple championships with the Green Bay Packers, takes over the Washington Redskins. By bringing his relentless work ethic to a new team, Lombardi shows how a coach's philosophy can travel and shape a franchise long after he's gone.

1972: Bob Douglas earns the distinction of being the first African American inducted into the Basketball Hall of Fame. His advocacy at the grassroots level brought more opportunities to countless players and coaches, illustrating how the sport branched out and welcomed more voices.

1977 : Sugar Ray Leonard steps into the professional boxing world after a brilliant amateur run. It's the beginning of a career that redefines how the public views the skill and artistry involved in boxing.

1980 : In the 32nd NHL All-Star Game, the Wales Conference beat Campbell Conference, 6-3.

1989 : Kareem Abdul-Jabbar surpasses 38,000 career NBA points. We still view his scoring record as a milestone that continues to inspire present-day NBA players.

1991 : Los Angeles King Dave Taylor became the 29th NHLer to score 1000 points.

2006 : The Pittsburgh Steelers beat the Seattle Seahawks, 21-10, and won Super Bowl XL.

2012 : In Super Bowl XLVI, Eli Manning and the New York Giants upend Tom Brady's New England Patriots, winning 21-17. We recall last-minute tension, pivotal plays, and the fierce competition that turned this matchup into one of the modern classics of pro football.

2017 : Tom Brady and the New England Patriots overcame a 28-3 deficit and won Super Bowl LI 34-28.

: Tom Brady and the New England Patriots overcame a 28-3 deficit and won Super Bowl LI 34-28. 2022: Kelly Slater was just a few weeks shy of 50 when he captured his eighth Pipeline title. His victory highlights grit, know-how, and plain talent.

