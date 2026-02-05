Tom Morello Announces 2026 U.S. Tour Dates

Tom Morello will kick off a U.S. tour in May with an electric full band. They'll play eight shows across the country from May 8 through May 24, featuring the Rage Against the Machine guitarist.

The tour launches at Welcome to Rockville in Daytona Beach, Florida. Three festival stops anchor the run. These include Sonic Temple in Columbus, Ohio, and BottleRock in Napa, California.

"Well, democracy ain't gonna save itself! SPRING TOUR IN THE USA THIS MAY!" posted the musician on social media.

Morello gained fame with Rage Against the Machine and Audioslave before joining the supergroup Prophets of Rage from 2016 to 2019.

He also served as a touring musician for Bruce Springsteen and the E Street Band. Under the alias The Nightwatchman, Morello released solo projects. He formed Street Sweeper Social Club with Boots Riley.

Morello was born in Harlem but raised in Libertyville, Illinois. He attended Harvard University and earned a Bachelor of Arts degree from the Committee on Degrees in Social Studies.

The tour stops in Fort Lauderdale at Revolution Live on May 9. Tampa hosts him at The Ritz Ybor on May 10. The run continues to Atlanta at The Eastern on May 12. Nashville gets a show at Cannery Hall on May 13.

Milwaukee's The Rave/Eagles Club hosts a show on May 15. After the festival appearances, the trek wraps up with a final date at BottleRock on May 24.

You can find all of Morello's tour stops on his official website.