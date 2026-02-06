Las Vegas Police Identify 50 Intersections With Most Crashes in January

LVMPD published its list of 50 intersections that had the most car accidents as of January 2026. This reinforces LVMPD's commitment to curbing unsafe driving practices and enhancing roadway safety throughout the LV Valley through ongoing enforcement programs. This list shows where the most crashes are occurring and where officers are increasing visibility and making traffic stops.

According to LVMPD, the data-driven approach allows the department to focus resources where they are most needed. The intersections are organized by area command, with five locations listed for each of the ten commands: Bolden, Convention Center, Downtown, Enterprise, South Central, Northeast, Northwest, Summerlin, Southeast, and Spring Valley. This structure highlights crash trends across the entire valley rather than concentrating on a single neighborhood.

Among the examples cited are Charleston Boulevard at Valley View Boulevard in the Bolden Area Command and Desert Inn Road at Paradise Road in the Convention Center Area Command. Other high-crash locations include Eastern Avenue at Stewart Avenue, Blue Diamond Road at Durango Drive, and Rainbow Boulevard at Flamingo Road. The LVMPD determined that these intersections have higher crash rates than adjacent neighborhoods.

Officers issued traffic citations at these locations in January for several violations, including speeding by up to 20 miles per hour over the speed limit; running red lights; driving without a valid driver's licence; and driving a vehicle without insurance or registration. These violations reflect the LVMPD's enforcement priorities and recurring contributing factors to serious crashes.

“Our department is focused on saving lives and making the roads safer for everyone,” Metro said in a post.