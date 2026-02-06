My Chemical Romance Plays ‘To the End’ Live for First Time Since 2006

My Chemical Romance brought "To the End" back to the stage in Buenos Aires, Argentina. The band hadn't touched the song for a live show in 20 years, having last performed it at a La Jolla, California, gig in May 2006.

Gerard Way told the crowd what was coming, and fans erupted. Concertgoers filmed the performance and shared clips across social media.

This show was part of the Black Parade 2026 tour, which marks two decades since the group's 2006 release. Every night, the band rips through The Black Parade from start to finish, then follows up with a second set pulling from their other records.

Buenos Aires witnessed two additional rarities that evening. "Bury Me in Black" kicked off the second half. It's a B-side from the 2006 Life on the Murder Scene collection that the band has played just 28 times. Then came "Our Lady of Sorrows" from their 2002 debut, I Brought You My Bullets, You Brought Me Your Love. That fast track was a regular fixture during their early days.

Each night brings something different. Actors join the band onstage as the tour unfolds a shifting narrative. The group dropped a teaser on Instagram last week showing the word "PHANTOM" with a message: "A GAME YOU WILL PLAY." Audiences have since encountered fresh set designs, new characters in different costumes, and storyline twists.

May 10 brings the band back to American soil. Daytona Beach and Columbus, Ohio, get those first stateside dates. Then it's off to the UK, Italy, Spain, and other European cities.