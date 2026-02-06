ContestsEvents
LISTEN LIVE

The Black Keys Prepping New Album

It’s official: The Black Keys have announced a new album. The longstanding alternative rock band will release their 14th studio album, named Peaches! on May 1. The release will mark…

Anne Erickson
It's official: The Black Keys have announced a new album. The longstanding alternative rock band will release their 14th studio album, named Peaches! on May 1.
Getty Images / Marcus Ingram

It's official: The Black Keys have announced a new album. The longstanding alternative rock band will release their 14th studio album, named Peaches! on May 1. The release will mark the follow-up to 2025's No Rain, No Flowers.

Ahead of the new album, the band has released a new single, "You Got to Lose," and a music video, which is streaming on YouTube.

"We weren't making a record. We were just jamming, like this is for us," frontman Dan Auerbach said of the new album in a statement. "Really primal, in a moment when all the nerves were raw, just kinda screaming."

Auerbach also says that the album was crafted while his late father was battling esophageal cancer. "We were going through a lot, trying to lift our spirits," Auerbach explained. "I think my dad getting sick made me not give a ... and just wanna scream for a bit."

The Black Keys Keep Alternative Rock Music Alive

The Black Keys are proof that alternative rock never actually died. While everything else kept getting shinier, louder, or algorithm-friendly, Dan Auerbach and Patrick Carney stayed locked into the same grimy, muscle-memory groove that made them matter in the first place. Riffs. Sweat. Space between the notes. No overthinking it.

They’ve always understood that rock doesn’t need to be complicated to be effective. A great riff still does the heavy lifting. A beat that swings just enough still carries the song. The Black Keys make music that sounds like it was built in a room, not assembled in a board meeting. That matters more now than ever.

What keeps alternative rock alive isn’t chasing relevance. it’s consistency. The Black Keys show up, album after album, sounding like a band that believes guitars are still worth picking up. They bridge generations without trying to. Older fans hear echoes of garage rock and blues. Younger listeners hear something real, something that breathes.

In a genre that’s been declared dead more times than it deserves, The Black Keys just keep going. No speeches. No gimmicks. Just songs that remind you why alternative rock existed in the first place, to feel something and move a little while you’re doing it.

The Black Keys
Anne EricksonWriter
Anne Erickson started her radio career shortly after graduating from Michigan State University and has worked on-air in Detroit, Flint, Toledo, Lansing and beyond. As someone who absolutely loves rock, metal and alt music, she instantly fell in love with radio and hasn’t looked back. When she’s not working, Anne makes her own music with her band, Upon Wings, and she also loves cheering on her favorite Detroit and Michigan sports teams, especially Lions and MSU football. Anne is also an award-winning journalist, and her byline has run in a variety of national publications. You can also hear her weekends on WRIF.
Related Stories
My Chemical Romance performs at AccorHotels Arena on June 01, 2022 in Paris, France.
MusicMy Chemical Romance Plays ‘To the End’ Live for First Time Since 2006Laura Adkins
Axl Rose poses for a photo in the Visa Cash App RB garage prior to the F1 Grand Prix of Las Vegas
MusicThis Day in Rock History: February 6Dan Teodorescu
A split image of Roger Daltrey on the left and Stewart Copeland on the right.
MusicRock ‘N’ Roll Fantasy Camp Marks 30th Year With Lineup Featuring Members of The Who, The Police, and Mötley CrüeDan Teodorescu
Beasly Media Group, LLC
Download our station app

Download the app to LISTEN LIVE wherever you are and connect with us like never before!





About
Connect