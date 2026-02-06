The Black Keys Prepping New Album

It's official: The Black Keys have announced a new album. The longstanding alternative rock band will release their 14th studio album, named Peaches! on May 1. The release will mark the follow-up to 2025's No Rain, No Flowers.

Ahead of the new album, the band has released a new single, "You Got to Lose," and a music video, which is streaming on YouTube.

"We weren't making a record. We were just jamming, like this is for us," frontman Dan Auerbach said of the new album in a statement. "Really primal, in a moment when all the nerves were raw, just kinda screaming."

Auerbach also says that the album was crafted while his late father was battling esophageal cancer. "We were going through a lot, trying to lift our spirits," Auerbach explained. "I think my dad getting sick made me not give a ... and just wanna scream for a bit."

The Black Keys Keep Alternative Rock Music Alive

The Black Keys are proof that alternative rock never actually died. While everything else kept getting shinier, louder, or algorithm-friendly, Dan Auerbach and Patrick Carney stayed locked into the same grimy, muscle-memory groove that made them matter in the first place. Riffs. Sweat. Space between the notes. No overthinking it.

They’ve always understood that rock doesn’t need to be complicated to be effective. A great riff still does the heavy lifting. A beat that swings just enough still carries the song. The Black Keys make music that sounds like it was built in a room, not assembled in a board meeting. That matters more now than ever.

What keeps alternative rock alive isn’t chasing relevance. it’s consistency. The Black Keys show up, album after album, sounding like a band that believes guitars are still worth picking up. They bridge generations without trying to. Older fans hear echoes of garage rock and blues. Younger listeners hear something real, something that breathes.