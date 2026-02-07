Brad Arnold of 3 Doors Down Dies at 47 After Cancer Battle

Brad Arnold, the lead singer of 3 Doors Down, passed away today, February 7, 2026, at 47 years-old after a battle with cancer. He died peacefully in his sleep with his wife Jennifer and others by his side, according to a family statement posted to Facebook.

Arnold, who co-founded 3 Doors Down in 1996, was raised in Escatawpa, Mississippi. Initially the drummer and a vocalist, he eventually became the band's frontman. At just 15 years-old, he wrote the lyrics for "Kryptonite," which became a major hit in 2000 and reached Billboard's Top 40.

In May 2025, Arnold announced his Stage 4 kidney cancer diagnosis in an Instagram video. He revealed the cancer had spread to his lung, saying, "It's stage four, and that's not real good." Despite this, he remained hopeful, saying, "We serve a mighty God, and He can overcome anything. So I have no fear." Arnold called off the band's tour, requested prayers, and mentioned their song "It's Not My Time."

3 Doors Down rose to fame with The Better Life, their 2000 debut album which went multi-platinum. Other successful albums include Away from the Sun (2002) and Seventeen Days (2005). Songs such as "Here Without You" and "When I'm Gone," which were both co-written by Arnold, have remained fan-favorite tracks and still get radio airplay to this day.

The band had already encountered their share of heartache with the passing of original guitarist Matt Roberts in 2016. Nonetheless, they persisted. Arnold's favorite album, Away from the Sun, was significant to him, recorded in Seattle at London Bridge Studios. He expressed pride in their journey, noting that it had been a tough road.

Arnold was proud to have overcome personal struggles, and had been open about getting sober in January 2016. "There's not one aspect of my life that isn't better due to my sobriety," he shared. He drew from profound experiences to create relatable stories in his music.