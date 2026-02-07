This Day in Sports History: February 7
Sports in February include the NBA and NHL seasons. There is also the Super Bowl, the NBA All-Star game, college basketball tournaments, spring training for the MLB, NASCAR's Daytona 500, Formula E, some PGA Tour events and the Winter Olympics. Over the years, Feb. 7 has witnessed many notable moments and stories involving sporting legends. Here are some of them.
- 1882: John L. Sullivan knocks out Paddy Ryan in Mississippi. This knockout ended the bare-knuckle boxing tradition. His success opens the door for gloved matches and transforms the sport's landscape.
- 1908: Connie Mack, managing the Philadelphia Athletics, transfers Rube Waddell to St. Louis. This move shows how team leaders at the time balanced finances and raw pitching talent.
- 1949: Joe DiMaggio finalizes a groundbreaking $100,000 contract with the Yankees. Fans see it as a bold statement on baseball salaries and the worth of star players.
- 1969: Diane Crump breaks ground as the first woman jockey in a major U.S. race at Hialeah. Her ride challenged the norms and encouraged more women to take part in horse racing.
- 1970: Pete Maravich, nicknamed “Pistol Pete,” racks up 69 points for LSU against Alabama. His explosive scoring still represents a high-water mark for college basketball.
- 1972: Speed skater Ard Schenk won the 10,000-meter distance and won his third gold medal.
- 1976: Darryl Sittler sets an NHL record with six goals and four assists in one night. The Toronto center's 10-point outburst against Boston remains a breathtaking showcase of offense.
- 1985: New Jersey Devil Don Lever became the 57th NHLer to score 300 goals.
- 1987: Figure skater Brian Boitano won the United States male Figure Skating Championship.
- 1988: At the 38th NBA All-Star Game, the East beat the West 138-133. The MVP of the game was Chicago Bulls forward Michael Jordan.
- 1989: At the 40th NHL All-Star Game, the Campbell Conference beat the Wales Conference 9-5. The MVP of the game was Los Angeles Kings center Wayne Gretzky.
- 2005: Ellen MacArthur finishes her solo journey around the globe in 71 days. This sailing achievement shows a profound level of endurance as she manages changing conditions with determination.
- 2010: The New Orleans Saints beat the Indianapolis Colts 31-17 to win Super Bowl XLIV. The MVP of the game was Saints quarterback Drew Brees.
- 2016: The Denver Broncos beat the Carolina Panthers 24-10 to win Super Bowl L. The MVP of the game was Broncos linebacker Von Miller.
- 2021: Sarah Thomas makes history by officiating the Super Bowl. Her presence demonstrates how football can become more inclusive, opening doors for future referees of all backgrounds.
- 2023: LeBron James moves ahead of Kareem Abdul-Jabbar to become the NBA's all-time leading scorer. James' consistent performance over the years helped him add this accomplishment to his career.
Three athletes who stood out on Feb. 7 were Joe DiMaggio, Darryl Sittler, and LeBron James.
DiMaggio was a three-time MVP,cultural icon, and represented mid-century American heroism. Sittler was a prolific scorer during his 15-season career (1970–1985), finishing with 1,121 points. James is famous for his incredible longevity, 20-plus season career, philanthropic work, and being a cultural icon.