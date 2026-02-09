Arctic Monkeys Drummer Confirms Band Remains Together After 20 Years

Arctic Monkeys drummer Matt Helders said the band won't split up, as members still get along after more than 20 years. The group released their first new music in almost four years with the charity single "Opening Night" in January.

"No one's sick of each other in this band," Helders said recently, according to Music News. "Everyone would be with each other socially or, like, if we're making music."

Helders discussed what's ahead during interviews promoting their contribution to the War Child compilation. He answered questions about how long the group might last following the recent 20th anniversary of their debut album, Whatever People Say I Am, That's What I'm Not.

"I don't think there's necessarily a trick to it," Helders said. "Like, when we've been talking about the fact that it's 20 years since the first album came out, it just doesn't feel like that."

According to Far Out Magazine, Matt Helders said earlier this week that the band will keep making music. "There are no conversations about it, but it's definitely something we love to do, and we'll always do," he said about future releases.

The Sheffield group started more than 20 years ago. Their last album, The Car, came out in 2022.

Helders explained why the band recorded an original track for the charity compilation instead of a cover. "We have fun doing covers, but then I think it pretty quickly became obvious that we wanted an opportunity to do something new as well," he said.

Helders credits their friendship for why they've lasted so long, which has been crucial from the start and continues to pull them back into the studio whenever they're ready to work on new material. "That first year or two could have been make or break if we didn't have a solid relationship with each other," Helders noted. "So, the fact that that's still there will always bring us back together in one way or another."