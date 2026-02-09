Pick Pauly’s Pockets: Win Tickets to Architects

Get ready to go hard, because Pauly’s Pockets is back with another killer giveaway — and this time, you could score tickets to see Architects live in concert!

Architects are bringing their crushing riffs, massive choruses, and high-energy stage show to town, and we’re hooking up one lucky winner with a pair of tickets to experience it all up close. If metalcore is your love language, this is a show you do not want to miss.

Here’s how it works: Pauly has stuffed his pockets with surprises, and one of them has your name on it. Listen closely, follow the clues, and enter for your chance to win. It’s fast, it’s easy, and it could land you at one of the most talked-about rock shows of the year.

From fan-favorite anthems to brand-new tracks that hit like a freight train, Architects deliver an unforgettable live performance every time they hit the stage. Whether you’ve been riding with them since day one or just discovered their sound, this is your chance to see them live without paying a dime.

Don’t sit this one out — grab your shot at free tickets and see what Pauly’s been hiding. Enter now and keep listening, because you never know what Pauly’s Pockets will cough up next.