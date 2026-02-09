Sabaton Concert Film Launches on February 5

Sabaton dropped their concert film, The Tour To End All Tours, across streaming services on Feb. 5. The show toured Europe in 2023 and hit theaters around the globe in 2024.

The film captures a sold-out show at Ziggo Dome in Amsterdam in 2023. Thousands packed the arena.

Sabaton is a Swedish metal band that started more than 20 years ago. Six years after forming, they played the Netherlands for the first time. Only a handful of people came. Fast-forward to Amsterdam, and the venue was crammed wall-to-wall. That gap between a near-empty room and a roaring arena shows how far they've climbed.

Joakim Brodén sings, and Pär Sundström plays bass. Chris Rörland and Thobbe Englund handle guitars, while Hannes Van Dahl plays drums. Their songs tell stories about wars and soldiers from centuries past. This concert means a lot to them. More details about the project are available at sabaton.film.