ContestsEvents
LISTEN LIVE

Sabaton Concert Film Launches on February 5

Sabaton dropped their concert film, The Tour To End All Tours, across streaming services on Feb. 5. The show toured Europe in 2023 and hit theaters around the globe in…

Laura Adkins
Singer Joakim Broden of Swedish heavy metal band Sabaton performs during the Day Two of the Exit music festival at Petrovaradin Fortress on July 9, 2021 in Novi Sad, Serbia.
Srdjan Stevanovic / Stringer via Getty Images

Sabaton dropped their concert film, The Tour To End All Tours, across streaming services on Feb. 5. The show toured Europe in 2023 and hit theaters around the globe in 2024.

The film captures a sold-out show at Ziggo Dome in Amsterdam in 2023. Thousands packed the arena.

Sabaton is a Swedish metal band that started more than 20 years ago. Six years after forming, they played the Netherlands for the first time. Only a handful of people came. Fast-forward to Amsterdam, and the venue was crammed wall-to-wall. That gap between a near-empty room and a roaring arena shows how far they've climbed.

Joakim Brodén sings, and Pär Sundström plays bass. Chris Rörland and Thobbe Englund handle guitars, while Hannes Van Dahl plays drums. Their songs tell stories about wars and soldiers from centuries past. This concert means a lot to them. More details about the project are available at sabaton.film.

On Oct. 17, 2025, the band released Legends, their 11th studio album. It chronicles warriors and rulers: the Knights Templar, Genghis Khan, Lü Bu, Julius Caesar, Napoleon, Joan of Arc, Vlad the Impaler, Hannibal, Miyamoto Musashi, Senusret III, and Gustavus Adolphus. Viewers can watch the film across several streaming platforms depending on where they live.

Joakim BrodenSabaton
Laura AdkinsWriter
Related Stories
Kirk Hammett from Metallica performs at Marvel Stadium on November 08, 2025 in Melbourne, Australia.
MusicMetallica Launches New 72 Seasons Funko POP! Set, Featuring All Band MembersDan Teodorescu
Brian May of Queen performs during Fire Fight Australia at ANZ Stadium on February 16, 2020 in Sydney, Australia.
MusicSuper Bowl Ads Feature Classic Rock Songs From Queen, Lynyrd Skynyrd, Lou ReedLaura Adkins
M. Shadows of Avenged Sevenfold performs on Mundo Stage as part of the Rock In Rio Festival at Cidade do Rock on September 16, 2024 in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil.
MusicM. Shadows of Avenged Sevenfold Joins Mr. Bungle Onstage for ‘Retrovertigo’ PerformanceLaura Adkins
Beasly Media Group, LLC
Download our station app

Download the app to LISTEN LIVE wherever you are and connect with us like never before!





About
Connect