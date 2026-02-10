Best Valentine’s Day Restaurant Deals

AUSTIN, TEXAS – FEBRUARY 13: Doughnuts are displayed for sale at a Krispy Kreme store on February 13, 2024 in Austin, Texas. (Photo by Brandon Bell/Getty Images)

Valentine’s Day doesn’t have to come with a three-digit dinner bill. Whether you’re planning a cozy date, a Galentine’s feast, or just treating yourself, restaurants are rolling out Valentine’s Day deals that bring the romance and the savings. From heart-shaped pizzas to prix-fixe menus that won’t wreck your budget, these are the best spots to celebrate love without buyer’s remorse.

Take a look at a few of the best restaurant deals we could find. If you haven't already planned out the weekend, then now is the time.

Auntie Anne's

In the mood for a pretzel treat? Nothing says I love you like a heart-shaped pretzel. Snag a cinnamon sugar or salted heart shaped pretezel from Auntie Anne's Fon ebruary 13 to February 14.

Chick-fil-A

Eat more chicken, even on Valentine's Day! The popular fast food restaurant is offering its heart-shaped trays. The heart-shaped tray options include nuggets, Chick-n-Minis, Chick-n-Strips, Chick-fil-A fudge brownie halves, and chocolate chunk cookies.

Dunkin'

Dunkin' is spreading the love this Valentine's Day! Their limited edition Valentine's Day MUNCHKINS tins are available. Plus, customers can enjoy new drink options like Heart Eyes Daydream Refresher, Chocolate Covered Strawberry Daydream Refresher, and more.

Great American Cookies

In the mood for something sweet? Great American Cookies is offering its Red Velvet Cookie Cakes and Strawberry Crinkle Cookie Cakes to customers. They both come in heart-shaped designs and can be customized with special messages.

Krsipy Kreme

The more doughnuts, the better! Krispy Kreme has its Valentine's Day Collection for customers. The batch includes the I Love You a Choco-Lot Doughnut, Teddy Bear Cookies & Kreme Doughnut, You’re Berry Sweet Doughnut, and Sprinkled with Love Doughnut.

Nothing Bundt Cakes

The perfect bundt cake lineup is available. These seasonal flavors are available for Valentine's Day only. Enjoy the Banana Pudding Cake, Dubai Chocolate Pop-Up flavor, and Chocolate Raspberry Heart Made with DOVE for a limited time.

Pizza Hut

Celebrate Valentine's Day with a heart-shaped pizza! The large pizza is available for a limited time.

TGI Fridays