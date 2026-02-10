ContestsEvents
LISTEN LIVE

Discover Las Vegas’ Hidden Gems: New Book Unveils Stories Beyond the Strip

A guidebook has been created that explores Las Vegas beyond the Strip. It features sites, stories, and people that are often overlooked yet shape how Las Vegas presents itself. 111 Places…

Jennifer Eggleston
Las Vegas Nevada Downtown Drone Skyline Aerial
Getty Royalty Free

A guidebook has been created that explores Las Vegas beyond the Strip. It features sites, stories, and people that are often overlooked yet shape how Las Vegas presents itself. 111 Places in Las Vegas That You Shouldn't Miss illustrates many hidden, historic, and quirky sites that make up the pulse of Las Vegas outside of the neon lights and large-scale resort casinos.

The project was built through deep engagement with locals, local historians, and archival materials. “A lot of history books, a lot of local books, reaching out to the locals… a lot of the places they would say, have you heard of this, this place you have to go visit,” Author Mackenzie Jervis explained. The approach aims to surface stories and sites often left out of traditional Las Vegas histories.

Among the discoveries featured are concrete desert arrows once used to guide airmail planes, bronze-tinged Rat Pack footprints, and even a section of the Berlin Wall tucked inside a casino bathroom. Food history also plays a role, including a famous downtown staple. “We actually have the shrimp cocktail that's now in Saginaw's. It's not 99 cents anymore, but they're still using the original recipe that was at the Golden Gate Hotel,” Jervis said.

Author Mackenzie Jervis and photographer Kaitlyn Kelsey both hail from Buffalo, New York, and connected during a search for a photographer for the book. Their collaboration revealed unexpected personal history. “Our parents were like, actually, we have baby pictures of you guys together, which is really crazy to think about,” Kelsey said.

Kelsey's photography ranges from classic Vegas scenes to abandoned and unusual spaces. “There's a picture of Adam Raines at Golden Tiki lighting a drink on fire. That's a lot of Vegas flair. Photographing an empty house or an empty atomic bunker was also just a really cool experience for me,” Kelsey said.

The book is geared toward locals and curious visitors looking for a deeper understanding of Las Vegas. “Coming from a small town most of my life and then coming here, I think it's easy to get swept up in the glitz and the glamour of Vegas and forget that there's a heartbeat to the city too that is completely separate from the Strip,” Kelsey said. “I think there's a little bit for everybody,” Jervis said.

The guidebook will be available through major online retailers, including Amazon, and at local bookstores.

BooksLas Vegas
Jennifer EgglestonWriter
Related Stories
Spicy Japanese ramen noodle soup with egg, Japanese food culture.
Local NewsMarufuku Ramen Opens Second Las Vegas Location in Downtown SummerlinJennifer Eggleston
LOS ANGELES, CA - FEBRUARY 22: A general view of an event hosted by The Macallan for the cast of NBC's Telenovela to celebrate their Season 1 finale on February 22, 2016 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Rich Polk/Getty Images for The Macallan)
Local NewsMacallan Brings Whisky Experience to Las Vegas Strip for Valentine’s WeekendJennifer Eggleston
LAS VEGAS, NEVADA - AUGUST 30: People walk under the Fremont Street Experience attraction's Viva Vision canopy screen on August 30, 2025 in downtown Las Vegas, Nevada. Visitation to Las Vegas fell by 12 percent in July compared to last year, continuing a slump in tourism since the start of the year, according to a report released on August 29 by the Las Vegas Convention and Visitors Authority. The LVCVA's figures also showed that hotel occupancy dropped to 76.1 percent in July, a 7.6 percent decline compared to July 2024, and visitor volume is down 8 percent compared to last year. Several factors are contributing to the decrease in tourists, most notably economic uncertainty that has reduced travel both domestically and from international destinations, particularly from Canada. (Photo by Ethan Miller/Getty Images)
Local NewsEast Fremont Block Party Features Artists and Music on Valentine’s DayJennifer Eggleston
Beasly Media Group, LLC
Download our station app

Download the app to LISTEN LIVE wherever you are and connect with us like never before!





About
Connect