Discover Las Vegas’ Hidden Gems: New Book Unveils Stories Beyond the Strip

A guidebook has been created that explores Las Vegas beyond the Strip. It features sites, stories, and people that are often overlooked yet shape how Las Vegas presents itself. 111 Places in Las Vegas That You Shouldn't Miss illustrates many hidden, historic, and quirky sites that make up the pulse of Las Vegas outside of the neon lights and large-scale resort casinos.

The project was built through deep engagement with locals, local historians, and archival materials. “A lot of history books, a lot of local books, reaching out to the locals… a lot of the places they would say, have you heard of this, this place you have to go visit,” Author Mackenzie Jervis explained. The approach aims to surface stories and sites often left out of traditional Las Vegas histories.

Among the discoveries featured are concrete desert arrows once used to guide airmail planes, bronze-tinged Rat Pack footprints, and even a section of the Berlin Wall tucked inside a casino bathroom. Food history also plays a role, including a famous downtown staple. “We actually have the shrimp cocktail that's now in Saginaw's. It's not 99 cents anymore, but they're still using the original recipe that was at the Golden Gate Hotel,” Jervis said.

Author Mackenzie Jervis and photographer Kaitlyn Kelsey both hail from Buffalo, New York, and connected during a search for a photographer for the book. Their collaboration revealed unexpected personal history. “Our parents were like, actually, we have baby pictures of you guys together, which is really crazy to think about,” Kelsey said.

Kelsey's photography ranges from classic Vegas scenes to abandoned and unusual spaces. “There's a picture of Adam Raines at Golden Tiki lighting a drink on fire. That's a lot of Vegas flair. Photographing an empty house or an empty atomic bunker was also just a really cool experience for me,” Kelsey said.

The book is geared toward locals and curious visitors looking for a deeper understanding of Las Vegas. “Coming from a small town most of my life and then coming here, I think it's easy to get swept up in the glitz and the glamour of Vegas and forget that there's a heartbeat to the city too that is completely separate from the Strip,” Kelsey said. “I think there's a little bit for everybody,” Jervis said.