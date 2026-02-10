ContestsEvents
LISTEN LIVE

East Fremont Block Party Features Artists and Music on Valentine’s Day

The East Fremont Festival of the Arts will bring a winter, family-friendly block party to the historic Downtown corridor on Saturday, Feb. 14, from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. The…

Jennifer Eggleston
LAS VEGAS, NEVADA - AUGUST 30: People walk under the Fremont Street Experience attraction's Viva Vision canopy screen on August 30, 2025 in downtown Las Vegas, Nevada. Visitation to Las Vegas fell by 12 percent in July compared to last year, continuing a slump in tourism since the start of the year, according to a report released on August 29 by the Las Vegas Convention and Visitors Authority. The LVCVA's figures also showed that hotel occupancy dropped to 76.1 percent in July, a 7.6 percent decline compared to July 2024, and visitor volume is down 8 percent compared to last year. Several factors are contributing to the decrease in tourists, most notably economic uncertainty that has reduced travel both domestically and from international destinations, particularly from Canada. (Photo by Ethan Miller/Getty Images)
(Photo by Ethan Miller/Getty Images)

The East Fremont Festival of the Arts will bring a winter, family-friendly block party to the historic Downtown corridor on Saturday, Feb. 14, from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. The event will take place along East Fremont and feature local artists, live music, food offerings, and community-focused programming designed to appeal to all ages.

The festival's sponsors aim to turn East Fremont into an energetic public space for the day by providing fun, creative activities and supporting local businesses by bringing the community together with their friends. Many people are learning that the East Fremont area is becoming a major part of the downtown Las Vegas arts, culture, and small business community.

Additional details, including participating artists and performance schedules, are available through the festival's official website. Attendees are encouraged to review the latest updates ahead of the event.

As with all Las Vegas event listings, schedules and details may change or be canceled. Readers are advised to confirm event information directly with venues. The Vegas2Go app for iOS and Android is promoted as a resource for tracking current events and last-minute updates across the city.

The Las Vegas entertainment guide also spotlights a broader slate of upcoming events, including WE'RE ALL MAD HERE at AREA15 on Mar. 21, highlighting the city's ongoing lineup of arts, culture, and live experiences beyond the Downtown corridor.

The East Fremont Festival of the Arts highlights local creatives, featuring a wide array of live music and performance artists from the Las Vegas area, and engages the community. As part of a larger effort to activate our public spaces and celebrate creativity citywide, this event further solidifies Downtown Las Vegas' continued role as a place where residents and visitors come together to experience their neighbourhoods through the eyes of local artists.

Fremont Street Experience
Jennifer EgglestonWriter
Related Stories
Spicy Japanese ramen noodle soup with egg, Japanese food culture.
Local NewsMarufuku Ramen Opens Second Las Vegas Location in Downtown SummerlinJennifer Eggleston
LOS ANGELES, CA - FEBRUARY 22: A general view of an event hosted by The Macallan for the cast of NBC's Telenovela to celebrate their Season 1 finale on February 22, 2016 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Rich Polk/Getty Images for The Macallan)
Local NewsMacallan Brings Whisky Experience to Las Vegas Strip for Valentine’s WeekendJennifer Eggleston
Las Vegas Nevada Downtown Drone Skyline Aerial
Local NewsDiscover Las Vegas’ Hidden Gems: New Book Unveils Stories Beyond the StripJennifer Eggleston
Beasly Media Group, LLC
Download our station app

Download the app to LISTEN LIVE wherever you are and connect with us like never before!





About
Connect