Harry Potter Series Possible Top Streaming Event of the Year

NEW YORK – JUNE 17: Harry Potter glasses are displayed along with already released books from the Potter series at the Scholastic store June 17, 2003 in New York, NY. (Photo by Stephen Chernin/Getty Images)

Harry Potter is making a return! HBO Max's highly anticipated Harry Potter series is expected to come out in 2027. The launch is expected to be the biggest streaming event of the decade.

On Monday in London, JB Perrette, CEO & President of Global Streaming & Games at Warner Bros. Discovery, talked about the expectation for the newest series. "It’s number one, two, and three in many ways," he said, according to The Hollywood Reporter. "We can’t wait for this global streaming event."

The new series will star Dominic McLaughlin as Harry Potter and John Lithgow as Albus Dumbledore. Although the series is related to the original films, we can expect there to be some differences. Each season of the series will cover one of the seven books.