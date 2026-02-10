Harry Potter Series Possible Top Streaming Event of the Year

ContestsEvents
Randi Moultrie

Harry Potter is making a return! HBO Max's highly anticipated Harry Potter series is expected to come out in 2027. The launch is expected to be the biggest streaming event of the decade.

On Monday in London, JB Perrette, CEO & President of Global Streaming & Games at Warner Bros. Discovery, talked about the expectation for the newest series. "It’s number one, two, and three in many ways," he said, according to The Hollywood Reporter. "We can’t wait for this global streaming event."

The new series will star Dominic McLaughlin as Harry Potter and John Lithgow as Albus Dumbledore. Although the series is related to the original films, we can expect there to be some differences. Each season of the series will cover one of the seven books.

The new film is expected to be one for the books for all Harry Potter lovers. Now, we wait and anticipate its release.

Harry PotterTV
Randi MoultrieEditor
Randi Moultrie is a Charleston, South Carolina native and has been in the radio industry for the last few years in Charlotte. Randi started with Beasley Media Group as an intern in 2019 and is now thriving in the digital world. Randi enjoys writing about her favorite foods (especially pizza) and all things fashion and travel. As one who loves taking trips to find new foods, it’s not surprising that she enjoys writing about both!
