Lana Del Rey Announces New Single ‘White Feather Hawk Tail Deer Hunter’ Set for Feb. 17 Release

Lana Del Rey announced that she will be releasing a new song titled "White Feather Hawk Tail Deer Hunter" as part of her upcoming album titled Stove. Del Rey has stated that this song is her all-time favorite and is set to be released on Feb. 17. She shared the news directly with fans in an online message, signaling the most concrete update yet on her next era.

Lana spoke directly to fans in an online message and said, "I just wanted to make a little message and let you know that my new single, the one I've been waiting for, 'White Feather Hawk Tail Deer Hunter,' is coming out on the 17th," Lana explained to her fans. "I really want you to focus on this single. I'm really happy about it. Finally going to be out."

Jack Antonoff and Drew Erickson produced the track. Co-writing credits include her husband, Jeremy Dufrene; her brother-in-law; and her sister, Caroline "Chuck" Grant. Laura Sisk and Dean Reid handled mixing duties.

She also addressed questions surrounding the release timing of Stove, noting that physical formats are influencing the schedule. She told fans: "You're asking about the record, but honestly, soon, because vinyl takes three months," Lana explained to her fans. "So we have three months plus two weeks. It could be give or take."

In recent conversations, Del Rey has pushed back against assumptions about wealth, clarifying that her perspective centers on fame and public perception rather than claims she grew up rich. March 2023 saw the release of her most recent studio album, titled Did You Know That There's a Tunnel Under Ocean Blvd. To date, an official track listing for Stove has not been published; however, the following songs have recently been teased or performed live: "57.5," "Quiet in the South," "Stand by Your Man," and "Stars Fell on Alabama." It was reported that the project's initial working title was Classic, but it was changed to Stove during production.