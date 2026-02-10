Marufuku Ramen Opens Second Las Vegas Location in Downtown Summerlin

ContestsEvents
Spicy Japanese ramen noodle soup with egg, Japanese food culture.
Marufuku Ramen officially celebrated the grand opening of its second Las Vegas–area location with a ribbon-cutting ceremony at Downtown Summerlin on Festival Plaza Drive. The new restaurant occupies the previously vacant SkinnyFats space, highlighting continued growth and momentum within the Las Vegas dining scene.

This opening marks Marufuku Ramen's second location in the Las Vegas area, following the brand's existing restaurant at The Bend in the southwest valley. Marufuku's newest location in Downtown Summerlin adds to the brand's presence in the region and provides diners with access to its signature ramen dishes in one of Las Vegas's busiest shopping and dining areas.

The Marufuku Ramen team, along with local dignitaries, took part in a ribbon-cutting event to officially open Marufuku Ramen. The opening is the start of an exciting new chapter for the Marufuku Ramen brand and is also a great new addition to the culinary line-up in Downtown Summerlin.

Lohan School of Shaolin performed a traditional lion dance as part of the evening festivities, enriching the grand opening celebration. At the time of the performance, there was a large crowd surrounding Festival Plaza Drive and on-site to celebrate the event.

Demand was evident from the start, with thousands of guests lining up ahead of the restaurant's 11 a.m. opening. The first 100 customers received Marufuku-branded chopsticks, a limited-edition giveaway that helped kick off the opening-day celebration.
With the Downtown Summerlin debut, Marufuku Ramen continues to build on its presence in Southern Nevada, repurposing a long-vacant restaurant space and contributing to the evolving dining landscape of the Las Vegas area.

Jennifer EgglestonWriter
