Marufuku Ramen Opens Second Las Vegas Location in Downtown Summerlin

Marufuku Ramen officially celebrated the grand opening of its second Las Vegas–area location with a ribbon-cutting ceremony at Downtown Summerlin on Festival Plaza Drive. The new restaurant occupies the previously vacant SkinnyFats space, highlighting continued growth and momentum within the Las Vegas dining scene.

This opening marks Marufuku Ramen's second location in the Las Vegas area, following the brand's existing restaurant at The Bend in the southwest valley. Marufuku's newest location in Downtown Summerlin adds to the brand's presence in the region and provides diners with access to its signature ramen dishes in one of Las Vegas's busiest shopping and dining areas.

The Marufuku Ramen team, along with local dignitaries, took part in a ribbon-cutting event to officially open Marufuku Ramen. The opening is the start of an exciting new chapter for the Marufuku Ramen brand and is also a great new addition to the culinary line-up in Downtown Summerlin.

Lohan School of Shaolin performed a traditional lion dance as part of the evening festivities, enriching the grand opening celebration. At the time of the performance, there was a large crowd surrounding Festival Plaza Drive and on-site to celebrate the event.