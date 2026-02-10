Olympic Rules That Sound Fake, But Aren’t

MILAN, ITALY – FEBRUARY 09: Erin Jackson of Team United States competes during the Speed Skating Women’s 1000m on day three of the Milano Cortina 2026 Winter Olympic games at Milano Speed Skating Stadium on February 09, 2026 in Milan, Italy. (Photo by Maja Hitij/Getty Images)

The Winter Olympic Games are a showcase of human excellence, the pinnacle of athletic achievement—and a place where you can be disqualified for wearing the wrong underwear, celebrating too enthusiastically, or accepting help from your own coach at the wrong moment. Some Olympic rules sound like they were invented during a long meeting that should have been an email. But they’re real, they’re enforced, and more than one medal has vanished because an athlete didn’t realize the fine print mattered as much as the finish line.

These aren’t myths or internet exaggerations. They’re real Olympic rules, and they’ve cost competitors medals, moments, and sometimes their entire Olympic dream. Take a look at some of these rules for some of your favorite Winter Olympic Sports.

Figure Skating Fashion

Did you know that male and female figure skaters have different rules about what they wear? Males must wear pants, and females must wear skirts. If a female skater were to wear pants, she could face penalization. Another fashion rule is that figure skaters are not allowed excessive nudity.

Skeleton Competitors

When it comes to skeleton, athletes are not required to stay on the sled. The sport entails athletes racing down an icy hill head first on a sled. Athletes can push it or move it, but they just have to be back on the sled when it's time to cross the finish line.

Always Swing Second

When it comes to fighting in hockey, it's best to be the smarter fighter. In Olympic hockey, the first person to swing gets 5 minutes in the penalty box, and those who swing second only get two.

Snowboarders Spinning Rules

Did you know that in Big Air Snowboarding, athletes get three runs to flip their way to a medal? But they must spin in two different directions on their two winning attempts to qualify.

Drink Up!