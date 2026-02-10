Pearl Jam Track From 1991 Debuts at No. 24 on Hard Rock Songs Chart

ContestsEvents
Pearl Jam landed on Billboard's Hard Rock Streaming Songs chart this week with "Black," a track from the band's 1991 album, Ten. The song debuted at No. 24. It's the group's second appearance on the ranking and their best position yet.

"Black" surpassed the previous high of No. 25 set by "Even Flow" less than three years ago. That earlier track stayed on the list for just one week.

"Black" climbed to No. 3 on the Mainstream Rock Airplay chart. The track also hit the top 20 on the Alternative Airplay list. The song was never released as an official single, despite record company pressure.

"Fragile songs get crushed by the business," Eddie Vedder stated, according to Genius. "I don't want to be a part of it. I don't think the band wants to be part of it."

The band sits between projects after putting out Dark Matter in spring 2024. Members promoted that album with multiple singles and a tour that concluded in mid-2025.

Ten rose one spot to No. 23 on the Top Hard Rock Albums chart as "Black" debuted. The release has spent 194 weeks in the top 25, far more than any other project by the group.

The 1991 album stands as one of eight No. 1s the band has earned on the Top Hard Rock Albums chart. Ten first hit the summit in April 2009, nearly two decades after its initial release. Other chart-toppers include Lightning Bolt, Dark Matter, Backspacer, Gigaton, and Rearviewmirror: Greatest Hits 1991–2003.

