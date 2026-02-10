Project BBQ Unveils Enhanced Patio with Canopy, Heaters, and New Menu Items for Year-Round Dining

The outdoor patio and backyard at Project BBQ, a food truck on Fremont Street, have been redesigned to provide enhanced dining year-round. Completed at the end of the 2025 season, these improvements will make Project BBQ an inviting, flexible, and interactive place for guests to enjoy their meals.

The renovation adds expanded seating, a retractable canopy, and a combination of misters and heaters to help shield guests from weather extremes. The canopy has proven especially useful during frequent rain, allowing the venue to remain open more consistently throughout the year while maintaining an open-air feel.

“We've had to shut down for about 17 days every year due to rain, so that canopy really came in handy over the holidays,” says co-owner Rob Baker. “And because I kind of lost the whole element of cooking and being part of the guest experience, we added an outdoor barbecue so me and the chefs can stand out there and talk to people and listen to their stories about how they do it [barbecue], and show them how we do it, right in front of them.”