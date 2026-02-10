Public Voting Opens for Third Annual Sphere XO Student Design Challenge with $10,000 Prizes

The Third Annual Sphere XO Student Design Challenge is now open for worldwide public voting through Feb. 27 at 11:59 p.m. PT, inviting audiences to help select student artwork that will appear on the Exosphere on March 11 as part of a Pi Day-themed exhibit. The initiative places art and science at the center of Sphere's mission, using immersive digital displays to spotlight education and STEAM.

“We are proud to highlight the incredible creativity of student artists from the Clark County School District and UNLV and to continue inspiring the next generation of STEAM innovators,” said Rich Constable, executive vice president and global head of government affairs and social impact at Sphere.

Eight student artists, ranging from elementary school through college, will be selected through a combination of public voting and a judging panel. Four winners will be chosen by public vote, while four will be selected by a panel that includes UON Visuals, an Exosphere artist. Public voting allows one vote per day per student group, with built-in social media sharing options designed to encourage participation.

“Seeing our students' artwork displayed on the Exosphere not only honors their incredible talent, it shows what's possible when education and opportunity meet,” Ebert said.

The project is a collaboration among Sphere, the Clark County School District, and the University of Nevada, Las Vegas, showcasing student art on the Exosphere, described as the world's largest LED screen. Participating students worked in different formats by grade level: elementary and middle school students created 2D drawings. In contrast, high school and college participants used VR headsets and advanced design tools, supported by mentorship from past winners and Sphere designers.