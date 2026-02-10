ContestsEvents
LISTEN LIVE

Public Voting Opens for Third Annual Sphere XO Student Design Challenge with $10,000 Prizes

The Third Annual Sphere XO Student Design Challenge is now open for worldwide public voting through Feb. 27 at 11:59 p.m. PT, inviting audiences to help select student artwork that…

Jennifer Eggleston
LAS VEGAS, NEVADA - DECEMBER 08: Sphere lights up on December 08, 2024 in Las Vegas, Nevada. The 17,600-seat, 366-foot-tall, 516-foot-wide music and entertainment venue is the largest spherical structure on Earth and features an Exosphere with a 580,000-square-foot display, the largest LED screen in the world. (Photo by Ethan Miller/Getty Images)
(Photo by Ethan Miller/Getty Images)

The Third Annual Sphere XO Student Design Challenge is now open for worldwide public voting through Feb. 27 at 11:59 p.m. PT, inviting audiences to help select student artwork that will appear on the Exosphere on March 11 as part of a Pi Day-themed exhibit. The initiative places art and science at the center of Sphere's mission, using immersive digital displays to spotlight education and STEAM.

“We are proud to highlight the incredible creativity of student artists from the Clark County School District and UNLV and to continue inspiring the next generation of STEAM innovators,” said Rich Constable, executive vice president and global head of government affairs and social impact at Sphere.

Eight student artists, ranging from elementary school through college, will be selected through a combination of public voting and a judging panel. Four winners will be chosen by public vote, while four will be selected by a panel that includes UON Visuals, an Exosphere artist. Public voting allows one vote per day per student group, with built-in social media sharing options designed to encourage participation.

“Seeing our students' artwork displayed on the Exosphere not only honors their incredible talent, it shows what's possible when education and opportunity meet,” Ebert said.

The project is a collaboration among Sphere, the Clark County School District, and the University of Nevada, Las Vegas, showcasing student art on the Exosphere, described as the world's largest LED screen. Participating students worked in different formats by grade level: elementary and middle school students created 2D drawings. In contrast, high school and college participants used VR headsets and advanced design tools, supported by mentorship from past winners and Sphere designers.

High school and UNLV winners will each receive $10,000 educational scholarships. Elementary and middle school winners will earn $10,000 donations to support their schools' art programs, along with tickets for the entire school to attend The Wizard of Oz at Sphere. Last year's Earth Day-themed challenge attracted nearly 240,000 public votes and resulted in eight winners, whose schools were invited to attend The Wizard of Oz at Sphere.

Las Vegas Sphere
Jennifer EgglestonWriter
Related Stories
Spicy Japanese ramen noodle soup with egg, Japanese food culture.
Local NewsMarufuku Ramen Opens Second Las Vegas Location in Downtown SummerlinJennifer Eggleston
LOS ANGELES, CA - FEBRUARY 22: A general view of an event hosted by The Macallan for the cast of NBC's Telenovela to celebrate their Season 1 finale on February 22, 2016 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Rich Polk/Getty Images for The Macallan)
Local NewsMacallan Brings Whisky Experience to Las Vegas Strip for Valentine’s WeekendJennifer Eggleston
Las Vegas Nevada Downtown Drone Skyline Aerial
Local NewsDiscover Las Vegas’ Hidden Gems: New Book Unveils Stories Beyond the StripJennifer Eggleston
Beasly Media Group, LLC
Download our station app

Download the app to LISTEN LIVE wherever you are and connect with us like never before!





About
Connect