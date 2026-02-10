Rush Will Release Super Deluxe Reissue of ‘Grace Under Pressure’ With Full Live Concert

Rush will release a super deluxe edition of their 1984 album Grace Under Pressure on March 13. The reissue packs in a full concert film from the band's September 21, 1984, performance at Maple Leaf Gardens in Toronto, with thirty-seven minutes of footage that has never been seen.

The limited-edition package features four CDs, one Blu-ray, and a 52-page hardcover book. CD1 contains the original 1984 stereo mix freshly remastered by Sean Magee at Abbey Road Studios. CD2 presents a new stereo mix created by Terry Brown from the original analog multitracks.

CDs 3 and 4 contain the first-ever full setlist from the Toronto show, newly mixed from the original multitrack audio masters and retitled Grace Under Pressure Tour: Live in Toronto 1984. The Blu-ray features the concert video newly edited and remastered in HD.

The Blu-ray also includes the studio album newly mixed in Dolby Atmos and 5.1 by producer and engineer Richard Chycki. Remastered videos for "Distant Early Warning," "Afterimage," "The Enemy Within," and "The Body Electric" are included as well.

"Our songwriting had taken us to a different musical place," said Geddy Lee on the band's official website. "An expansion of our soundscape with a range of new technologies, not just keyboards and samples, but electronic drums too, while getting to know the new dude behind the console with a very different working style."

The package will be available in five configurations: a 4-CD plus Blu-ray edition, a 5-LP plus Blu-ray edition, a super deluxe digital edition, a Dolby Atmos digital edition, and the concert video on video streaming platforms. The vinyl version was cut at Abbey Road Studios. It was pressed on 180-gram black vinyl at GZ Media in the Czech Republic.