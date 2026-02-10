The Best Weekend Getaway in Nevada for 2026

ContestsEvents
No matter the season, it's always a great time to plan for a weekend getaway. These short, breezy trips are purpose-made for busy workers who don't have a lot of vacation time to burn. So, if you're looking for a great way to spend a weekend getaway, remember that planning one close to home is best. The shorter amount of time it takes to get to your destination, the better, because then you have more time to simply enjoy yourself and have fun on your trip. So, what's the best weekend getaway spot in the state?

The Best Weekend Getaway in Nevada, According to Travel Experts

When going on a weekend vacation, planning is everything. In a feature for Trip Advisor, Noel Morata of Travel Photo Discovery notes that "weekend getaways are a really great way to do something special, and it just takes a little bit of time to research places of interests to maximize your visit. First thing is to make sure that you plan all the important details to include: logistics, booking hotels, restaurants and tours."

Doing so, Morata says, will "give you a nice basis and then you can decide if you want to wing it for the weekend or keep yourself busy with activities and places to visit."

Reader's Digest has a feature out with the best weekend getaways in the U.S. "We've highlighted the best quickie trip options in every state—from major metropolises to secluded islands and tiny towns—and you may be pleasantly surprised to find that your next great escape is closer than you think," they note in the piece.

So, what's the top spot for Nevada? According to Reader's Digest, it's Lake Tahoe. "Head to one of America’s most famous lakes, half in Nevada and half in California, for gorgeous scenery and outdoor weekend getaways," they note. "Enjoy kayaking, stand-up paddleboarding and boating on the clear blue waters of Lake Tahoe, hiking local trails or skiing to your heart’s content during the winter months."

