This Day in Rock History: February 10

With the release of their self-titled debut album on Feb. 10, 1978, Van Halen introduced themselves and their talent to the world. The album showed off Eddie Van Halen's signature two-handed tapping technique that helped define the group's sound. It featured some of the band's most popular songs, including "Runnin' With the Devil" and "Eruption."

Discover more breakthrough hits, milestones, cultural events, recordings, performances, changes, and challenges in the industry that happened on Feb. 10 right here.

Breakthrough Hits and Milestones

Many rock music breakthrough hits and milestones happened on Feb. 10 that influenced the entire industry, including:

1973: Elton John's sixth studio album, Don't Shoot Me I'm Only the Piano Player, went to No. 1 on the UK albums chart, where it spent six weeks. It was Elton's first UK No. 1 album.

1977: The Clash began work on recording their debut self-titled album at CBS Studios in London, England. It only took three weeks and £4,000 to record it, but it's widely seen as one of the best punk albums of all time.

1979: Rod Stewart made it to the No. 1 spot on the U.S. Billboard Hot 100 chart with his song "Da Ya Think I'm Sexy?" from his ninth studio album. It stayed at the top for four weeks and was Billboard's No. 4 Top Single for 1979.

Cultural Milestones

Do you remember any of these cultural milestones that shaped the current rock music landscape from Feb. 10?

1962: Metallica bass player Cliff Burton was born in Castro Valley, California. He contributed to the band's legendary first three albums, Kill 'Em All, Ride the Lightning, and Master of Puppets, before sadly passing away in a bus accident in Sweden, where the band was on tour.

1968: In its fifth issue, Rolling Stone Magazine offered free roach clips to anyone who subscribed. The advertisement called it a "Handy Little Device," describing it as useful and encouraging readers to "act now before this offer is made illegal."

1993: Giving his first interview in 14 years, Michael Jackson spoke with Oprah Winfrey at his Neverland Ranch in California. The interview lasted 90 minutes and has been seen by 90 million people.

Notable Recordings and Performances

If it weren't for these notable Feb. 10 recordings and performances, the rock music industry might not be what it is today:

1956: Little Richard recorded one of his signature songs, "Long Tall Sally," at J&M Studio in New Orleans, Louisiana. It was released in March of that year and was highly successful and influential, later being covered by Elvis, the Beatles, Fleetwood Mac, and others.

1971: Carole King released Tapestry, her second studio album, which contained the single "It's Too Late" that was No. 1 on the Billboard Hot 100 for five weeks. The album sold 25 million copies worldwide and is one of the best-selling albums of all time.

1972: Performing in front of a small audience of about 60 people at the Toby Jug pub in London, David Bowie revealed his alter-ego, Ziggy Stardust. His embodiment of the character set a new standard for theatrics in rock music.

1997: Blur released their self-titled fifth studio album via Food Records. It signaled a musical shift from Britpop to a more rock-oriented sound, with hits like "Song 2" helping them break into the American market.

Industry Changes and Challenges

Who knew these Feb. 10 changes and challenges in rock music would have such a lasting impact on the genre:

2008: Despite winning several GRAMMY Awards for her single "Rehab" and Best New Artist of the Year, Amy Winehouse wasn't at the GRAMMYs ceremony. Her visa to attend the event was denied, likely because of her drug addiction issues.