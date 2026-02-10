ContestsEvents
LISTEN LIVE

U.S. Curling Duo Sparks Wild Celebration After Olympic Semifinal Win

Team USA is officially playing for gold in mixed doubles curling. Cory Thiesse and Korey Dropkin secured the United States its first Olympic medal in mixed doubles curling with a…

Kayla Morgan
Korey Dropkin and Cory Thiesse of Team United States celebrate after winning the Curling Mixed Doubles semi-finals match between Team Italy and Team United States on day three of the Milano Cortina 2026 Winter Olympic games at Cortina Curling Olympic Stadium on February 09, 2026 in Cortina d'Ampezzo, Italy.
Photo by Mattia Ozbot/Getty Images

Team USA is officially playing for gold in mixed doubles curling.

Cory Thiesse and Korey Dropkin secured the United States its first Olympic medal in mixed doubles curling with a 9-8 semifinal win over Italy at the 2026 Winter Olympics in Milan Cortina.

The match came down to the final shot.

With the score tight and the pressure high, Thiesse delivered a perfect stone that knocked Italy’s center stone out of the house and shifted another toward the edge of the target. With guidance from Dropkin, the shot sealed a 9-8 victory and sent the Americans to the gold medal match.

After the win, Dropkin, of Massachusetts, and Thiesse, of Minnesota, whooped and hollered, hugging tightly. For Thiesse, this marks her second Olympic appearance after competing at the 2018 PyeongChang Games, where she placed eighth with the women’s team. It is Dropkin’s first Olympic Games.

A Duo Built on Experience

The pair has built toward this moment quickly. They teamed up in 2022 and gave the U.S. its first world title in mixed doubles curling in 2023.

Curling runs deep for both athletes. Dropkin has described it as "like religion" to him.

"I grew up at the curling club," the 30-year-old told CBS News. "My parents were super involved with a junior program at our curling club. My brother was five years older. He was already curling. I followed in his footsteps. I was like his shadow."

Thiesse is the daughter of Linda Christensen, who also competed for Team USA and is a two-time U.S. senior national champion and one-time world senior champion.

Gold Medal Match Set

Now, the mixed doubles team of Thiesse and Dropkin will take on Sweden in the Gold Medal Match on Tuesday at 12:05 EST. By reaching the final, they have already secured a medal for Team USA. A win would mark only the third time the United States has medaled in Olympic curling and the first time in mixed doubles.

They will face Swedish siblings Isabella and Rasmus Wrana, who defeated Great Britain’s Jennifer Dodds and Brett Mouat 9-3 in the other semifinal.

One more strong performance, and Team USA can turn a historic run into a gold medal finish.

Kayla MorganAuthor
Kayla is the midday host on Detroit’s 105.1 The Bounce. She started her career in radio back in 2016 as an intern at another Detroit station and worked her way here. She's made stops in Knoxville, TN, Omaha, Ne and other places before returning to Detroit. She’s done almost everything in radio from promotions to web, creating content on social media, you name it. She’s a true Michigander, born and raised. So, you can catch her camping or vacationing up north to exploring the downtown Detroit or maybe even catching a sports game. During her free time, Kayla enjoys watching movies, roller-skating, crafting, and music festivals. She and her husband together dip into many of the great things Michigan has to offer. Together they also like to travel. A few hobbies of hers include wine and beer tastings, crafting, hiking, roller skating, movies, home improvement projects, gardening, and festivals. She’s always looking to take on more local events happening in the community. She loves connecting with the community. When writing, Kayla covers topics including lifestyle, pop culture, trending stories, hacks, and urban culture.
Related Stories
Best Valentine’s Day Restaurant Deals
Human InterestBest Valentine’s Day Restaurant DealsRandi Moultrie
Olympic Rules That Sound Fake, But Aren’t
Human InterestOlympic Rules That Sound Fake, But Aren’tRandi Moultrie
Must Have Songs for Your Valentine’s Day Playlist
Human InterestMust Have Songs for Your Valentine’s Day PlaylistRandi Moultrie
Beasly Media Group, LLC
Download our station app

Download the app to LISTEN LIVE wherever you are and connect with us like never before!





About
Connect