Crumbl Rolls Out Valentine’s Day Treats
Crumbl is making Valentine's Day a little sweeter. The popular cookie shop has released a lineup of desserts to make your weekend sweeter.
The cookie chain has 11 treats for Valentine's Day. This week only, customers can enjoy festively decorated cookies to embrace the season of love. Part of Crumbl's rotating menu changes offer weekly favorites.
This week, flavors include Valentine’s M&M’s Cookie, Dubai Chocolate Strawberry Brownie, Strawberry Heart Cake, and Salted Caramel Cheesecake Cookie.
Cookie Descriptions:
- Dubai Chocolate Strawberry Brownie: A soft fudgy brownie with a crunchy Kataifi and pistachio filling topped with a layer of milk chocolate, slices of fresh strawberries, and drizzled with even more pistachio cream.
- Strawberry Heart Cake: Fluffy strawberry cake topped with a swirl of strawberry cream cheese frosting, all made with delicious house-made strawberry jam and shaped perfectly like a heart.
- Valentine's M&M's Cookie: A warm classic cookie peppered with crunchy red, pink, and white M&M’S® Candies.
- Conversation Hearts Pink Sugar Cookie: An almond sugar cookie topped with a perfect pink swoop of real almond frosting, and crowned with a conversation hearts topper.
- Valentine Celebration Cake Cookie: A cake batter cookie topped with cake batter cream cheese frosting and heart sprinkles.
If you are looking to grab a bite, then you should find the closest location near you.
