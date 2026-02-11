Fans Rally for Foo Fighters to Headline Next Super Bowl Halftime Show

Dave Grohl appeared at Super Bowl LX on Sunday at Levi's Stadium in Santa Clara, California. His presence lit up fans who want Foo Fighters at the next halftime show. The NFL shared a clip on social media showing the frontman downing a beer after spotting himself on the Jumbotron. The Seattle Seahawks beat the New England Patriots 29-13.

Social media erupted with demands. "Foo Fighters' next year's halftime show," one fan commented on the league's post. Another chimed in: "Put Foo Fighters for the next Halftime Show!!"

On X, people connected the dots between the band and football broadcasts. "He should be on stage for how much they play Foo Fighters during the football games on TV," one user wrote, pointing to the Madden NFL 26 game soundtrack. Someone else posted: "@foofighters need to headline the #SuperBowl halftime show next year."

Bad Bunny headlined this year's halftime performance. Lady Gaga and Ricky Martin provided support. Pedro Pascal, Cardi B, Jessica Alba, and Karol G. The Puerto Rican artist sang "Tití Me Preguntó" and "Yo Perreo Sola," wrapping things up with "DtMF." He went viral after handing one of his GRAMMYs to a young child during the set.