James Van Der Beek, ‘Dawson’s Creek’ Star, Dead at 48

James Van Der Beek, the actor who captured the hearts of teens everywhere as Dawson Leery in Dawson’s Creek and Mox in Varsity Blues, has died at 48. The actor had been battling stage 3 colorectal cancer.

Van Der Beek’s death was confirmed in a post on his official Instagram Wednesday, Feb. 11: “Our beloved James David Van Der Beek passed peacefully this morning,” the caption read. “He met his final days with courage, faith, and grace. There is much to share regarding his wishes, love for humanity and the sacredness of time. Those days will come. For now we ask for peaceful privacy as we grieve our loving husband, father, son, brother, and friend.”

A Career that Spanned Generations

Diagnosed in August 2023 and publicly sharing his illness in November 2024, Van Der Beek continued to work, appearing in shows like the CW’s Walker (2024) and Amazon Prime’s comedy Overcompensating (2025). He also competed on Fox’s The Masked Singer (2025) and was cast in Amazon Prime’s Elle as Dean Wilson, a school district superintendent and mayoral candidate.

Reflecting on how cancer changed his perspective on work, Van Der Beek told USA TODAY: “For a minute, I thought, 'You know what? I don't need acting. I don't need it in the way that I did before.' I'm very, very happy just doing this here with my family. And then, when I got cancer, I realized I love to tell stories. Acting is actually a real passion. Writing is a real passion, and I need to feed that. So, I joke that I'm the only guy I know who got cancer and realized I need to work more.”

From Shy Kid to Teen Icon

Born March 8, 1977, in Cheshire, Connecticut, Van Der Beek described himself as “a very shy kid” who never initially wanted to act. But by his early teens, he discovered a love for performing: “The only place I felt comfortable being the center of attention was on stage.”

He appeared on Nickelodeon’s Clarissa Explains It All (1993) and in the feature Angus (1995) before landing the role that would define a generation: Dawson Leery on Dawson’s Creek (1998–2003). The teen drama, which followed Dawson and friends Joey (Katie Holmes), Pacey (Joshua Jackson), and Jen (Michelle Williams), ran for six seasons.

Looking back, Van Der Beek admitted in a 2018 Entertainment Weekly reunion: “There was so much about Dawson that annoyed me. I love that he was sensitive, I love that he was very open and not trying to be a jock. So I love the vulnerability there… But the rest of it I found kind of annoying, to be honest with you.”

He also made a lasting impression in Varsity Blues (1999) as Mox, a second-string quarterback navigating the pressures of football and family expectations.

Family and Love

Van Der Beek’s personal life was just as full as his career. He married Kimberly Brook in 2010, and together they had six children: Olivia (2010), Joshua (2012), Annabel (2014), Emilia (2016), Gwendolyn (2018), and Jeremiah (2021).

He recounted their meeting in Israel in 2020: “I was done being single. I wanted a real relationship. A soul mate. Someone with whom I could build a family… It was (Kimberly). Three days later, I asked her what she was looking for in a relationship. Her answer: 'I'm not looking for a relationship.' Six months later we were living together. Two weeks after that we were pregnant, and almost exactly one year to the date… we were married.”

During his cancer fight, Van Der Beek praised his wife’s support on Good Morning America: “She’s amazing. She really taught me what unconditional love is. I’ve always tried to do everything for everybody and never asked for help myself. This put me in a position of having to ask for help and to receive help, and the beautiful blessing of that has been seeing how many people in my life have shown up.”

Facing Illness with Courage

In 2025, Van Der Beek had to skip a Dawson’s Creek live reading in New York due to illness. He wrote on Instagram: “Despite every effort… I won't get to be there. I won't get to stand on that stage and thank every soul in the theater for showing up for me, and against cancer, when I needed it most.”

Reflecting on his journey, he told USA TODAY: “I was forced to look at myself and say, 'Well, what am I, if I'm just a too skinny guy alone in a room with cancer?' The conclusion I came to… I’m still worthy of love. I’m still worthy of God’s love, but I’m still worthy of self-love, just for existing.”