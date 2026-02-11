Las Vegas Approves $10 Million in Public Funds for October 1 Memorial

The Clark County Commission has previously approved a $10 million contribution toward the development of a permanent memorial honoring those impacted by the Oct. 1 mass shooting in Las Vegas.

This funding pledge is an important step toward building the Forever One Memorial, an enduring reminder of the lives we have lost and a space for those seeking peace, hope, renewal, and inspiration.

Chairman of Clark County's Board of Supervisors Michael Naft addressed the totality of this tragic event and its effects on the broader community and law enforcement agencies worldwide. saying, "What made this particular tragic is ... the entire country and the world when this happened. You see community coming together, but you also see ... some comfort in just an awful situation." His remarks underscored both the scale of the loss and the unity that emerged in its aftermath.

More money may become available soon for the project. The Las Vegas Convention and Visitors Authority (LVVCA) plans to vote on a proposed donation of $5 million to the Forever One Memorial. This would solidify the public-private partnership supporting the memorial's construction and long-term maintenance.