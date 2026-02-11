Las Vegas Boosts Security for Mega-Events

As Vegas hosts an increasing number of large-scale live events, it continues its long-term planning of safety measures to protect its reputation as a world-class travel destination. Multi-layered public access solutions will be implemented for all events and will provide increased security based on the complexity of each event's size and scope.

Security coordination for mega-events typically begins two to three years in advance, bringing together local law enforcement, private security firms, and regional agencies to plan staffing, technology, and emergency response. Federal guidance plays a key role in shaping those plans.

"Depending on the size and scope of the event and how many people will be in attendance, the federal government, usually, under the banner of the Department of Homeland Security, will assign a SEAR rating, Special Events Assessment Rating," he said. For instance, the Super Bowl held two years ago was classified as a SEAR-1, the highest level of security, while New Year's Eve on the Strip typically receives a SEAR-2 rating.

Different events require different approaches. Stadium-based events allow tighter perimeter control and screening, while citywide celebrations demand broader coordination across jurisdictions.

"WrestleMania event is a little bit more contained. It's going to be held within a stadium. You have the ability to control who comes in and out with, you know, screening agatometers," he said.

Upcoming planning efforts include WrestleMania 41 in April and the Electric Daisy Carnival in May, both expected to draw massive crowds from across the country and abroad. Multiple agencies work jointly to staff these events with enhanced coverage.

"You'll see Henderson police, North Las Vegas police, Clark County Park Police, are all working hand in hand with Metro for those overtime events," Pack noted.