Las Vegas Venues Offer Valentine’s Weekend Events Across Multiple Locations

Las Vegas is rolling out a curated Valentine's Day weekend that blends dance, cocktails, live entertainment, and after-dark experiences across venues citywide, with options for couples, friend groups, and singles. Spanning Friday through Saturday, the guide highlights sponsor-branded events and standout locations and will be updated as new happenings are added.

Downtown Container Park anchors Saturday with a Valentine's lineup featuring Sip & Paint, DIY craft sessions, all-you-can-drink options, live music, and a late-night Galentine's Pole Jam. Several activities require ticketed entry, creating a build-your-own experience that moves from daytime creativity to nighttime celebration.

Caesars Palace's Caspian's Rock & Roe leans into interactive fun with Valentine-themed karaoke throughout the week, including Galentine's Day and Love Bites nights. The programming pairs a live band with a host to keep the energy high for groups looking to sing, socialize, and celebrate.

At UnCommons, The Quad hosts Love Letters on Valentine's Day, combining live poetry with live music, mini bouquets, and convenient on-site options for cards and gifts, offering a thoughtful, low-pressure stop for last-minute planners. The playful side of the holidays has come into play at Luxor's Fantasy: The Strip's Sexiest Tease with swag, chocolate kisses, and opportunities to win extra prizes this evening during shows. Tickets start at $39, making it an accessible nightlife option.

Downtown also features a free Valentine's concert by Erik Dongil and band at Goodman Plaza on Feb. 14 from 7 to 8:30 p.m., with nearby parking available for a nominal fee. Aria's Easy's Cocktail Lounge heats up Feb. 12 with Diva's Night, spotlighting pop performances and holiday-themed cocktails.

The 12th Annual Lights of Love at Ethel M Chocolates Factory & Cactus Garden runs through Feb. 16, transforming three acres with half a million lights. Admission is $3, with proceeds benefiting Three Square Food Bank and HELP of Southern Nevada, alongside hot chocolate and Valentine's sweets.