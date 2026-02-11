ContestsEvents
LISTEN LIVE

Las Vegas Venues Offer Valentine’s Weekend Events Across Multiple Locations

Las Vegas is rolling out a curated Valentine’s Day weekend that blends dance, cocktails, live entertainment, and after-dark experiences across venues citywide, with options for couples, friend groups, and singles….

Jennifer Eggleston
Romantic dinner setting.
Getty Royalty Free

Las Vegas is rolling out a curated Valentine's Day weekend that blends dance, cocktails, live entertainment, and after-dark experiences across venues citywide, with options for couples, friend groups, and singles. Spanning Friday through Saturday, the guide highlights sponsor-branded events and standout locations and will be updated as new happenings are added.

Downtown Container Park anchors Saturday with a Valentine's lineup featuring Sip & Paint, DIY craft sessions, all-you-can-drink options, live music, and a late-night Galentine's Pole Jam. Several activities require ticketed entry, creating a build-your-own experience that moves from daytime creativity to nighttime celebration.

Caesars Palace's Caspian's Rock & Roe leans into interactive fun with Valentine-themed karaoke throughout the week, including Galentine's Day and Love Bites nights. The programming pairs a live band with a host to keep the energy high for groups looking to sing, socialize, and celebrate.

At UnCommons, The Quad hosts Love Letters on Valentine's Day, combining live poetry with live music, mini bouquets, and convenient on-site options for cards and gifts, offering a thoughtful, low-pressure stop for last-minute planners. The playful side of the holidays has come into play at Luxor's Fantasy: The Strip's Sexiest Tease with swag, chocolate kisses, and opportunities to win extra prizes this evening during shows. Tickets start at $39, making it an accessible nightlife option.

Downtown also features a free Valentine's concert by Erik Dongil and band at Goodman Plaza on Feb. 14 from 7 to 8:30 p.m., with nearby parking available for a nominal fee. Aria's Easy's Cocktail Lounge heats up Feb. 12 with Diva's Night, spotlighting pop performances and holiday-themed cocktails.

The 12th Annual Lights of Love at Ethel M Chocolates Factory & Cactus Garden runs through Feb. 16, transforming three acres with half a million lights. Admission is $3, with proceeds benefiting Three Square Food Bank and HELP of Southern Nevada, alongside hot chocolate and Valentine's sweets.

Thrill-seekers can opt for The STRAT's Leap for Love SkyJump package, offering a jump from 855 feet at up to 40 mph, complimentary photos, and a $300 price point, bookable at thestrat.com with code LEAPOFLOVE.

HolidaysLas Vegasrestaurant
Jennifer EgglestonWriter
Related Stories
Rear view of a security guard in uniform patrolling in an art gallery in a commercial building.
Local NewsLas Vegas Boosts Security for Mega-EventsJennifer Eggleston
LAS VEGAS, NV - OCTOBER 8: A hat is left at a makeshift memorial during a vigil to mark one week since the mass shooting at the Route 91 Harvest country music festival, on the corner of Sahara Avenue and Las Vegas Boulevard at the north end of the Las Vegas Strip, on October 8, 2017 in Las Vegas, Nevada. On October 1, Stephen Paddock killed 58 people and injured more than 450 after he opened fire on a large crowd at the Route 91 Harvest country music festival. The massacre is one of the deadliest mass shooting events in U.S. history. (Photo by Drew Angerer/Getty Images)
Local NewsLas Vegas Approves $10 Million in Public Funds for October 1 MemorialJennifer Eggleston
Spicy Japanese ramen noodle soup with egg, Japanese food culture.
Local NewsMarufuku Ramen Opens Second Las Vegas Location in Downtown SummerlinJennifer Eggleston
Beasly Media Group, LLC
Download our station app

Download the app to LISTEN LIVE wherever you are and connect with us like never before!





About
Connect