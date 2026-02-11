ContestsEvents
McDonald’s McNugget Caviar Kits: Luxury Collab or Viral Hoax?

Randi Moultrie

OMAHA, NEBRASKA – OCTOBER 23: A McDonald’s restaurant is viewed on October 23, 2024 in Omaha, Nebraska. (Photo by Mario Tama/Getty Images)

Last week, we talked about the new exciting McDonald's McNugget Caviar Kits that were released for Valentine's Day. The excitement of experiencing caviar with a McNugget really did it for a lot of people. But when it came time to snag yours online, what happened?

McDonald's launch of the McNugget Caviar Kits quickly sold out and caused an insane website crash. Many customers were eager to place their order for the free caviar kits to give the promotion a taste. But then things went left. The kits sold out within minutes of the February 10, 11 a.m. start time.

Ahead of the release, there was a countdown on the website letting customers know when it was time to place their order. However, for many, when the time hit zero, they instantly saw an "HTTP Error 429" message on the screen. Within 10 minutes, the website showed that the caviar had completely sold out.

The insane popularity and excitement that the promotion caused led to a total website crash with so many users visiting at once. McDonald's did state that there would be a limit, but they did not give a specific number to the amount of kits available.

If you visit the McNugget Caviar website today, it shows the "Sold Out" message. "Unfortunately, our McNugget® Caviar was everyone’s Valentine this year, and has flown off the shelves. However, you can also elevate your McNuggets® with our sweet and spicy Hot Honey sauce for a limited time. Try it today at your local McDonald’s."

Many took to social media, not believing the deal was even real. "There is no way it was sold out! This is a hot mess! This has to be a scam," said one user.

No news on how many people were able to snag the deal, but now we wait to see on social media who all got the caviar kit. Were you one of the lucky hopefuls to grab one? Maybe you can share!

Randi MoultrieEditor
Randi Moultrie is a Charleston, South Carolina native and has been in the radio industry for the last few years in Charlotte. Randi started with Beasley Media Group as an intern in 2019 and is now thriving in the digital world. Randi enjoys writing about her favorite foods (especially pizza) and all things fashion and travel. As one who loves taking trips to find new foods, it’s not surprising that she enjoys writing about both!
