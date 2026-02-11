ContestsEvents
LISTEN LIVE

The All-American Rejects Sets May 15 Release for First Album in 14 Years

The All-American Rejects will drop their fifth album, Sandbox, on May 15 via Slick Shoes. This record marks the band’s first full-length release since 2012’s Kids in the Street. The…

Laura Adkins
(L-R) Tyson Ritter and Mike Kennerty of The All-American Rejects perform onstage during the Fandom Party at SDCC 2025 at Float at Hard Rock Hotel San Diego on July 24, 2025 in San Diego, California.
Phillip Faraone / Stringer via Getty Images

The All-American Rejects will drop their fifth album, Sandbox, on May 15 via Slick Shoes. This record marks the band's first full-length release since 2012's Kids in the Street.

The album will showcase recent singles "Easy Come, Easy Go" and "Get This." Fans will hear both the anthemic punch and emotional depth that have shaped the band's legacy. "Get This" has racked up three million streams so far. It's charting on TikTok Viral Charts in the UK, US, Canada, and Germany.

The group was formed in 1999 in Stillwater, Oklahoma. Tyson Ritter and Nick Wheeler lead the band, which debuted in 2002 with the hit "Swing, Swing." Their 2005 album, Move Along, featured chart-toppers "Dirty Little Secret" and "It Ends Tonight." "Gives You Hell" became a worldwide hit in 2008 and hit No. 1 on Billboard in 2009.

"I think I said in an interview, people don't really want a new All-American Rejects record," said Ritter, according to PAPER. "People want their time capsule and want to jump into it and feel like they smell CK One and it makes them feel young. But the question I pose is, 'What if we can say something now? What if we can actually resonate?'"

The band will begin their European and UK Recess summer tour on Jun. 9 in Warsaw, Poland. It includes stops in Berlin, London, Paris, and the Download Festival in the UK. The UK dates mark the first time the group has toured there in over ten years.

Tickets will be available on Feb. 13 via Ticketmaster. The tour will end on Jun. 19 at Bataclan in Paris. Other stops include Manchester Academy on Jun. 14 and O2 Forum Kentish Town in London on Jun. 16.

The All-American Rejects
Laura AdkinsWriter
Related Stories
10/7/05 Pink Floyd Dark Side of the Moon record
MusicIndependent Labels Capture 75% of Record Store Day Sales as Event ExpandsLaura Adkins
The family of late Metallica bass player Cliff Burton held the 2026 edition of their annual Cliff Burton Day event on Tuesday, Feb. 10.
MusicWatch the Festivities at the 2026 Edition of Cliff Burton DayAnne Erickson
Foo Fighters perform during day three of Lollapalooza Chile 2022 at Parque Bicentenario Cerrillos on March 20, 2022 in Santiago, Chile.
MusicFans Rally for Foo Fighters to Headline Next Super Bowl Halftime ShowDan Teodorescu
Beasly Media Group, LLC
Download our station app

Download the app to LISTEN LIVE wherever you are and connect with us like never before!





About
Connect