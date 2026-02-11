The All-American Rejects Sets May 15 Release for First Album in 14 Years

The All-American Rejects will drop their fifth album, Sandbox, on May 15 via Slick Shoes. This record marks the band's first full-length release since 2012's Kids in the Street.

The album will showcase recent singles "Easy Come, Easy Go" and "Get This." Fans will hear both the anthemic punch and emotional depth that have shaped the band's legacy. "Get This" has racked up three million streams so far. It's charting on TikTok Viral Charts in the UK, US, Canada, and Germany.

The group was formed in 1999 in Stillwater, Oklahoma. Tyson Ritter and Nick Wheeler lead the band, which debuted in 2002 with the hit "Swing, Swing." Their 2005 album, Move Along, featured chart-toppers "Dirty Little Secret" and "It Ends Tonight." "Gives You Hell" became a worldwide hit in 2008 and hit No. 1 on Billboard in 2009.

"I think I said in an interview, people don't really want a new All-American Rejects record," said Ritter, according to PAPER. "People want their time capsule and want to jump into it and feel like they smell CK One and it makes them feel young. But the question I pose is, 'What if we can say something now? What if we can actually resonate?'"

The band will begin their European and UK Recess summer tour on Jun. 9 in Warsaw, Poland. It includes stops in Berlin, London, Paris, and the Download Festival in the UK. The UK dates mark the first time the group has toured there in over ten years.