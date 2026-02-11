This Day in Sports History: February 11

February is jam-packed with sports. The NBA and NHL seasons are in full force. We also have the Super Bowl, the NBA All-Star game, college basketball tournaments, spring training for the MLB, NASCAR's Daytona 500, Formula E, some PGA Tour events, and the Winter Olympics. Over the years, Feb. 11 has witnessed many notable moments and stories involving sporting legends. Here are some of them.

Unforgettable Games and Remarkable Records

Great moments in sports history from Feb. 11 included:

Nathaniel Niles wins the U.S. Men's Figure Skating Championship. 1938: Steve Casey defeats Lou Thesz in Boston to win the American Wrestling Association World Heavyweight Championship.

The second-ever NBA All-Star Game took place at the Boston Garden, where the East defeated the West 108-91. The MVP was Paul Arizin, a power forward for the Philadelphia Warriors. 1966: San Francisco Giants legend Willie Mays signs the highest contract at $130,000 per year.

Shane Gould swims the first sub-17-minute 1,500-meter freestyle. 1973 : The Philadelphia 76ers lost their 20th straight NBA game.

Denis Potvin records the 25th hat trick in New York Islanders history. 1984: Wayne Gretzky sets the NHL short-handed season scoring record with 11 goals.

James Douglas knocks out the great Mike Tyson in the 10th round in Tokyo, Japan, to win the World Heavyweight boxing title. 1990: The 40th NBA All-Star Game happened at Miami Arena in Miami, Florida, where the East defeated the West 130-113. The MVP was Magic Johnson, a legend of the Los Angeles Lakers.

: The United States male Figure Skating Championship was won by Todd Eldredge. 1996: The 46th NBA All-Star Game took place at the Alamodome in San Antonio, Texas. The East defeated the West 129-118, and the MVP was none other than the GOAT himself, Michael Jordan.

: Bill Parcells became the head coach of the New York Jets. 2001: The 50th NBA All-Star Game was at the MCI Center in Washington, D.C., where the East defeated the West 111-110. The MVP was Allen Iverson, one of the league's top ten scorers in points per game.

: Sven Kramer became the first male speed skater to win the same Olympic event three times. He won gold in the 5000-meter race at the 2010 Vancouver Olympics, the 2014 Sochi Olympics, and the 2018 PyeongChang Olympics. 2021: Caitlin Clark scores a season-high 39 points for Iowa and breaks the single-game scoring record for Pinnacle Bank Arena.

Caitlin Clark scores a season-high 39 points for Iowa and breaks the single-game scoring record for Pinnacle Bank Arena. 2024: The Kansas City Chiefs defeated the San Francisco 49ers in Super Bowl LVIII, 25-22, in overtime. It was the Chiefs' second straight Super Bowl win and their third in five years, resulting in Patrick Mahomes being named Super Bowl MVP as he was one of the main reasons the Chiefs won the game.

Three athletes who stood out on Feb. 11 were James Douglas, Allen Iverson, and Sven Kramer.