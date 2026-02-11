Watch the Festivities at the 2026 Edition of Cliff Burton Day

The family of late Metallica bass player Cliff Burton held the 2026 edition of their annual Cliff Burton Day event on Tuesday, Feb. 10, at the Chabot Theater in his hometown of Castro Valley, California. The event, which took place on Burton's birthday, featured an appearance by Faith No More drummer Mike Bordin and members of the road crew from Metallica's famed Damage, Inc. tour.

The Damage, Inc. tour was in support of Metallica's 1986 album, Master of Puppets. Burton performed on the band's first three studio albums: Kill 'Em All, Ride the Lightning and Master Of Puppets.

Burton died in September 1986 in a tragic bus accident during the European leg of the band's tour. He was 24.

Cliff Burton Was the Soul of Metallica

Cliff Burton wasn’t just the original bassist for Metallica. He was the soul underneath those early records, the piece that made everything feel intentional, almost orchestral. When you go back and really sit with “Kill ’Em All,” “Ride the Lightning,” and especially “Master of Puppets,” you can hear how much of the band’s depth came from him. His bass didn’t just follow the guitars. It moved. It argued. It sang.

What always gets me is how musical he was. Cliff loved classical music. You can hear it in the way he structured parts, in the way his lines carried melody instead of just rhythm. “(Anesthesia) — Pulling Teeth” wasn’t just a flashy bass solo thrown onto a thrash record — it was a statement. In 1983, most metal bands weren’t giving the bassist center stage. Cliff demanded it, and he earned it.

And then there’s “Orion.” That middle section still stops me every time. It’s warm and almost haunting, this moment of beauty in the middle of something heavy and relentless. That’s Cliff. He brought dimension to Metallica. He made them heavier, yes, but also smarter and more layered.