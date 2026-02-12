ContestsEvents
All-American Rejects Set To Release First Album in Over a Decade

Dan Teodorescu
(L-R) Nick Wheeler, Tyson Ritter, Chris Gaylor and Mike Kennerty of The All-American Rejects perform onstage during the 2025 KROQ Almost Acoustic Christmas at The Kia Forum on December 13, 2025 in Inglewood, California.
Kevin Winter via Getty Images

The All-American Rejects will release their new album, Sandbox, on May 15. It's been more than 10 years since fans heard a full record from them.

Two singles already hit streaming platforms. "Easy Come, Easy Go" arrived first, then "Get This" followed before the band announced the album.

Tyson Ritter and Nick Wheeler started this group back in 1999. They were in Stillwater, Oklahoma, at the time. Their debut single, "Swing, Swing," came out in 2002 and put them on the map.

Move Along dropped in 2005 and spawned chart-toppers like "Dirty Little Secret" and "It Ends Tonight." Then "Gives You Hell" hit the airwaves in 2008, climbing to No. 1 on Billboard the following year. Their last album, Kids in the Street, came out in 2012.

When discussing the band last March with Paper Mag, frontman Tyson Ritter expressed some doubts regarding whether or not new material from the band would resonate with people. He said at the time: "People don't really want a new All-American Rejects record. People want their time capsule and want to jump into it and feel like they smell CK One and it makes them feel young. But the question I pose is, "What if we can say something now? What if we can actually resonate?" 

Now the band plans a tour across Europe and the UK. They're calling it "Recess," and it starts in June. The first stop is Progresja in Warsaw, Poland, on June 9. This will be their first time back in the United Kingdom in over 10 years. When the European run wraps, they return stateside.

Tickets for UK and European shows go on sale February 13 at 10 a.m. BST. Fans can grab them through Ticketmaster.

Nick WheelerThe All-American RejectsTyson Ritter
Dan TeodorescuWriter
