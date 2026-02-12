ContestsEvents
LISTEN LIVE

Deftones Sells Major Catalog Share to Warner Music

Deftones sold most of their music rights to Warner Music Group in a transaction that closed within the past two years. The package covered master-recording royalties, co-publishing stakes, and writer…

Dan Teodorescu
Chino Moreno of Deftones performs at Pier 17 Rooftop on May 15, 2022 in New York City.
Theo Wargo via Getty Images

Deftones sold most of their music rights to Warner Music Group in a transaction that closed within the past two years. The package covered master-recording royalties, co-publishing stakes, and writer royalties.

Warner Music Group held the band's master recordings before this transaction, while Warner Chappell controlled the co-publisher rights. One member kept his publishing stake and will still collect master-recording royalties.

No exact price has been disclosed. Billboard pegged the transaction somewhere between $41 million and $75 million, depending on timing and other variables.

Sources told Billboard the California band sought a "mid- to high-double-digit multiple" for the rights. Music assets trade in a 12- to 18-times-multiple range. Superstar artists and songwriters sometimes command multiples of over 20.

The band's popularity growth during the three years of 2023-2025 hit roughly three times that of the previous three-year period, Billboard reports. Albums released before 2016 posted the most striking gains during recent years, with Around the Fur (1997) and White Pony (2000) leading.

Billboard estimates the catalog pulled in about $18 million per year during 2023 through 2025. At a 25% royalty rate split among all five members, that works out to $3.6 million per year for the four selling members.

The back catalog experienced a viral rebirth on TikTok, as a new generation discovered the group. That renewed interest pushed the band to arena-headliner status and drove consistent chart returns.

Last July, several releases from the discography earned platinum and gold certifications in the United States. This past December saw Around The Fur climb to No. 3 on the Billboard Hard Rock Albums chart.

"We literally are bigger than we've ever been in our almost 30-year existence," frontman Chino Moreno said in August 2025, according to The PRP.

Chino MorenoDeftones
Dan TeodorescuWriter
Related Stories
The Smashing Pumpkins Prepping 35th Anniversary Vinyl ‘Gish’ Release
MusicThe Smashing Pumpkins Prepping 35th Anniversary Vinyl ‘Gish’ ReleaseAnne Erickson
Billie Joe Armstrong of Green Day performs prior to Super Bowl LX between the Seattle Seahawks and the New England Patriots at Levi's Stadium on February 08, 2026 in Santa Clara, California.
MusicMarshall Debuts Billie Joe Armstrong Signature Dookie Amp at Super Bowl LX PerformanceDan Teodorescu
(L-R) Nick Wheeler, Tyson Ritter, Chris Gaylor and Mike Kennerty of The All-American Rejects perform onstage during the 2025 KROQ Almost Acoustic Christmas at The Kia Forum on December 13, 2025 in Inglewood, California.
MusicAll-American Rejects Set To Release First Album in Over a DecadeDan Teodorescu
Beasly Media Group, LLC
Download our station app

Download the app to LISTEN LIVE wherever you are and connect with us like never before!





About
Connect