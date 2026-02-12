James Van Der Beek GoFundMe Surpasses $1 Million in 24 Hours

When heartbreaking news spreads, people often look for a way to help. That is exactly what happened after the death of James Van Der Beek. In less than 24 hours, friends, fans, and fellow celebrities came together in a big way.

A GoFundMe page created for the late actor’s family raised more than $1 million in a single day.

A Sudden Loss

The Dawson’s Creek star, 48, died Wednesday morning following a battle with colorectal cancer. He initially announced in November 2024 that he had “been privately dealing with this diagnosis” since August 2023.

After news of his death broke, Van Der Beek’s inner circle quickly set up a GoFundMe account to support his wife, Kimberly Van Der Beek, and their six children. The page asked for financial help after medical costs left them “out of funds.”

Kimberly shared the link on her own social media page. In a short and emotional message, she wrote, “My friends created this link to support me and my children during this time. With gratitude and a broken heart.”

Her words were simple, but they said everything.

Donations Climb Fast

Support poured in almost immediately. By early Wednesday afternoon, $346,943 had already been raised toward the original goal of $550,000.

Just a few hours later, the numbers jumped even higher. By 9 p.m. PT, more than $1 million had been donated toward a new goal of $1.3 million, according to The Hollywood Reporter.

The speed of the donations showed how many people were moved by the family’s situation. It also showed how quickly online communities can respond when someone they admire is in need.

Support From Hollywood

Several well-known names in Hollywood also appeared to contribute to the fundraiser. Oscar-winner Zoe Saldana, listed under her married name Zoe Saldaña-Perego, donated $2,500 on a monthly basis. Lyn Lear, Norman Lear’s widow, also donated $5,000 on a monthly basis, as did YouTuber Codie Sanchez.

Producer and Cameo co-founder Martin Blencowe donated $10,000, as did music talent manager Guy Oseary. TV writer and producer Julie Plec donated $5,000. The Hollywood Reporter has not verified these donations.

Even without confirmation, the list reflects the wide circle of people whose lives Van Der Beek touched during his career.

A Family Facing Uncertainty

The GoFundMe page explains the situation clearly and honestly. “In the wake of this loss, Kimberly and the children are facing an uncertain future,” the GoFundMe stated. “The costs of James’s medical care and the extended fight against cancer have left the family out of funds. They are working hard to stay in their home and to ensure the children can continue their education and maintain some stability during this incredibly difficult time. The support of friends, family, and the wider community will make a world of difference as they navigate the road ahead.”

The message continues with a direct appeal to supporters. “Your generosity will help cover essential living expenses, pay bills, and support the children’s education. Every donation, no matter the size, will help Kimberly and her family find hope and security as they rebuild their lives. Thank you for considering a gift to support them.”

The words focus not only on money, but also on stability, hope, and rebuilding.

More Than Just Numbers

It is easy to focus on the dollar amount. One million dollars in less than a day is a huge number. But behind that number is something more meaningful.

Each donation represents someone who cared. Some were longtime fans who grew up watching Dawson’s Creek. Others were colleagues from the entertainment world. Many were likely parents who understood how scary it must feel to suddenly face raising six children alone.

In moments like this, the internet can feel overwhelming. But it can also feel like a community. In just hours, thousands of people showed Kimberly and her children that they are not facing this next chapter by themselves.