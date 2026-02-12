McDonald’s Bringing Back Shamrock Shake
That's right, February is flying by, and March is right around the corner. What does that mean? St. Patrick's Day! McDonald's is getting ready to bring the luck with their staple, Shamrock Shake, returning to their menu.
McDonald's announced that their festive green treat will be making a return. Starting Tuesday, February 17, the Shamrock Shake and Oreo Shamrock McFlurry will be back on the menu. The fast food chain announced Thursday the return plan for the festive drink.
"The Shamrock Shake®, made with our classic vanilla soft serve, blended with Shamrock syrup and topped with whipped cream, offers the perfect pairing," said McDonald's in a press release.
Both items will be available starting Tuesday nationwide. Customers can also check their mobile app to confirm and place their order ahead.
Head to McDonald's website for more information.