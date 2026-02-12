ContestsEvents
Say “I Do” at the Denny’s Wedding Chapel for Valentine’s Day

What better way to celebrate Valentine’s Day than making things official! That’s right, you can get married this weekend in Las Vegas in an even more special way. With Denny’s…

HAYWARD, CALIFORNIA – FEBRUARY 14: A view of a Denny’s restaurant on February 14, 2025 (Photo by Justin Sullivan/Getty Images)

(Photo by Justin Sullivan/Getty Images)

What better way to celebrate Valentine's Day than making things official! That's right, you can get married this weekend in Las Vegas in an even more special way. With Denny's on Fremont!

To celebrate love, Denny's Wedding Chapel is allowing couples to get hitched on Valentine's Day! The Denny's Wedding Package includes a Vegas rock n' roll officiant, music, a keepsake certificate, and more for the special couple.

Plus, the site states that once things are official, the couple will receive an exclusive "Over-easy Overnight" kit at the restaurant. The kit includes pajamas, eye masks, pillowcases, and moroe for the ultime post wedding night cap.

The entire package is available to couples for $199. Make things official at the Denny's on Fremont Street.

Ceremonies will take place between 7:00 a.m. and 4:00 p.m. on Saturday, February 14. You can reserve your spot online here. Walk-ins are welcome, but will be based on availability only.

