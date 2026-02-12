Say “I Do” at the Denny’s Wedding Chapel for Valentine’s Day

What better way to celebrate Valentine's Day than making things official! That's right, you can get married this weekend in Las Vegas in an even more special way. With Denny's on Fremont!

To celebrate love, Denny's Wedding Chapel is allowing couples to get hitched on Valentine's Day! The Denny's Wedding Package includes a Vegas rock n' roll officiant, music, a keepsake certificate, and more for the special couple.

Plus, the site states that once things are official, the couple will receive an exclusive "Over-easy Overnight" kit at the restaurant. The kit includes pajamas, eye masks, pillowcases, and moroe for the ultime post wedding night cap.

The entire package is available to couples for $199. Make things official at the Denny's on Fremont Street.