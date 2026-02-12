This Day in Sports History: February 12

In February we see the NBA and NHL regular seasons, the Super Bowl, and the NBA All-Star game. We also have college basketball tournaments, spring training for the MLB, NASCAR's Daytona 500, Formula E, some PGA Tour events, and the Winter Olympics. Over the years, Feb. 12 has witnessed many notable moments and stories involving sporting legends. Here are some of them.

Unforgettable Games and Remarkable Records

Great moments in sports history from Feb. 12 included:

1909: Runner James Clark ran a world record marathon time of 2:46:52.6.

Runner James Clark ran a world record marathon time of 2:46:52.6. 1932 : Figure skater Karl Schafer won the first of two straight men's figure skating Olympic gold medals at the Lake Placid Winter Games.

: Figure skater Karl Schafer won the first of two straight men's figure skating Olympic gold medals at the Lake Placid Winter Games. 1958 : Boston Celtic Bill Russell got 41 rebounds as they beat the Syracuse Nationals 119-101.

: Boston Celtic Bill Russell got 41 rebounds as they beat the Syracuse Nationals 119-101. 1964 : Figure skater Peggy Fleming won the United States Female Figure Skating Championship.

: Figure skater Peggy Fleming won the United States Female Figure Skating Championship. 1968 : Olympian Jean Claude-Killy had a clean sweep of three alpine skiing events when he won the slalom race. His sweep included the gold medal in the downhill, giant slalom, and slalom races.

: Olympian Jean Claude-Killy had a clean sweep of three alpine skiing events when he won the slalom race. His sweep included the gold medal in the downhill, giant slalom, and slalom races. 1982: Wayne Gretzky scored his 153rd point of the season, breaking an NHL record. The Great One went on to finish the season with 212 points, the second-highest total in history.

Wayne Gretzky scored his 153rd point of the season, breaking an NHL record. The Great One went on to finish the season with 212 points, the second-highest total in history. 1984 : Driver Cale Yarborough became the first Daytona 500 qualifier that was above 200 MPH.

: Driver Cale Yarborough became the first Daytona 500 qualifier that was above 200 MPH. 1985: The 37th NHL All-Star Game took place at the Olympic Saddledome in Calgary, Alberta, where the Wales Conference defeated the Campbell Conference 6-4. The MVP was Mario Lemieux, a center for the Pittsburgh Penguins.

The 37th NHL All-Star Game took place at the Olympic Saddledome in Calgary, Alberta, where the Wales Conference defeated the Campbell Conference 6-4. The MVP was Mario Lemieux, a center for the Pittsburgh Penguins. 1989: The 39th NBA All-Star Game took place at the Astrodome in Houston, Texas, where the West beat the East, 143-134. The MVP was Karl Malone, a forward for the Utah Jazz.

1995: The 45th NBA All-Star Game took place at the America West Arena in Phoenix, Arizona, where the West defeated the East 139-112. The MVP was Mitch Richmond, a shooting guard of the Sacramento Kings.

The 39th NBA All-Star Game took place at the Astrodome in Houston, Texas, where the West beat the East, 143-134. The MVP was Karl Malone, a forward for the Utah Jazz. The 45th NBA All-Star Game took place at the America West Arena in Phoenix, Arizona, where the West defeated the East 139-112. The MVP was Mitch Richmond, a shooting guard of the Sacramento Kings. 1995: Speed skater Bonnie Blair sets a world record in the 500m with a time of 38.69 seconds.

Speed skater Bonnie Blair sets a world record in the 500m with a time of 38.69 seconds. 1996: At the 4th ESPY Awards, the Iron Man of baseball, Cal Ripken Jr., won Male Athlete of the Year.

At the 4th ESPY Awards, the Iron Man of baseball, Cal Ripken Jr., won Male Athlete of the Year. 1997: Fred Goldman says he will settle for a signed murder confession from O.J. Simpson in lieu of his $20.5 million judgment.

Fred Goldman says he will settle for a signed murder confession from O.J. Simpson in lieu of his $20.5 million judgment. 2001: At the 9th ESPY Awards, golf legend Tiger Woods won Male Athlete of the Year, and track and field star Marion Jones won Female Athlete of the Year.

At the 9th ESPY Awards, golf legend Tiger Woods won Male Athlete of the Year, and track and field star Marion Jones won Female Athlete of the Year. 2023: The Kansas City Chiefs defeated the Philadelphia Eagles in Super Bowl LVII, 38-35, which was the Chiefs' second Super Bowl win in four years. Patrick Mahomes was named Super Bowl MVP and was one of the main reasons the Chiefs won the game.

Three athletes who stood out on Feb. 12 were Bill Russell, Wayne Gretzky, and Cal Ripken Jr.