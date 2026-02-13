ContestsEvents
LISTEN LIVE

Cardi B Halftime Show Appearance Sparks Legal Battle Over Prediction Settlements

After Cardi B’s cameo appearance at the Super Bowl halftime show sparked an ongoing dispute in a rapidly evolving prediction marketplace, many gray areas emerged in the definition and settlement…

Jennifer Eggleston
SANTA CLARA, CALIFORNIA - FEBRUARY 08: Karol G (2R) and Cardi B (R) perform onstage during the Apple Music Super Bowl LX Halftime Show at Levi's Stadium on February 08, 2026 in Santa Clara, California. (Photo by Chris Graythen/Getty Images)
(Photo by Chris Graythen/Getty Images)

After Cardi B's cameo appearance at the Super Bowl halftime show sparked an ongoing dispute in a rapidly evolving prediction marketplace, many gray areas emerged in the definition and settlement of event contracts. This controversy centers on whether the cameo constituted a "performance," leading to a wide range of outcomes across the Kalshi and Polymarket platforms.

Kalshi has come under fire after settling its last price for Yes at $0.26 and No at $0.74 and returning all funds because there is no clear language in the contract. The dispute hinged on whether dancing and mouthing lyrics qualified as performing under the platform's rules.

“The rules were clear. Under the full rules, singing and dancing counted as a performance, but just dancing in the background did not,” a Kalshi spokesperson said in an email to CBS News. “In the as-broadcast performance, Cardi B was dancing and mouthing words to the song, but it was unclear if she was ‘singing'.”

An online debate followed the settlement. “There's no way that you would count a cameo as a performance,” one person wrote. Another argued that a “performance” does not exclusively mean singing.

A Kalshi trader who bet Yes has filed a complaint with the Commodity Futures Trading Commission, seeking roughly $3,700 in alleged losses and claiming violations of the Commodity Exchange Act. The CFTC oversees event contracts but has taken a relatively light-touch approach, allowing platforms to structure sports-related markets while retaining jurisdiction.

The episode comes amid rapid expansion in prediction markets, which operate as peer-to-peer exchanges charging fees rather than traditional sportsbooks with a house backing wagers. Industry analysts are raising concerns regarding Polymarket's lack of an established policy against insider trading. This concern is exacerbated by the nature of the Super Bowl, which makes it much more difficult to predict a market's direction.

There is also growing concern among analysts about competing definitions of 'performance' and 'invasion' as they pertain to some of the world's largest political and commercial markets, and how the ambiguity of those definitions relates to financial markets and their meaning.In addition, this case raises broader issues regarding regulatory oversight, contract clarity, and the risk of abuse or misconduct associated with the rise of prediction markets.

gambling
Jennifer EgglestonWriter
Related Stories
Young african florist holding beautiful bouquet of fresh flower while customer making online payment with smartphone while scanning QR code. Black saleswoman wearing apron giving a bunch of flower to customer at botany shop. Young woman making digital payment by phone wallet at flower shop.
Local NewsValentine’s Day Costs Soar: Local Florist Offers Budget-Friendly OptionsJennifer Eggleston
TAMPA, FL - MAY 25: People sit at the slot machines on the casino floor at the Seminole Hard Rock Casino on May 25, 2021 in Tampa, Florida. The Florida Department of Economic Opportunity announced that the state government will stop paying the $300-a-week federal benefit urging residents to return to the workforce. (Photo by Octavio Jones/Getty Images)
Local NewsNevada Locals-Focused Casinos Thrive as Strip Visitation Declines in 2025Jennifer Eggleston
LAS VEGAS, NEVADA - APRIL 20: Cody Rhodes and John Cena (R) listen to the crowd at the start of their Undisputed WWE Championship match during WrestleMania 41 at Allegiant Stadium on April 20, 2025 in Las Vegas, Nevada. (Photo by Ethan Miller/Getty Images)
Local NewsWWE Blocks Las Vegas Bars From Showing WrestleMania 42Jennifer Eggleston
Beasly Media Group, LLC
Download our station app

Download the app to LISTEN LIVE wherever you are and connect with us like never before!





About
Connect