Cardi B Halftime Show Appearance Sparks Legal Battle Over Prediction Settlements

After Cardi B's cameo appearance at the Super Bowl halftime show sparked an ongoing dispute in a rapidly evolving prediction marketplace, many gray areas emerged in the definition and settlement of event contracts. This controversy centers on whether the cameo constituted a "performance," leading to a wide range of outcomes across the Kalshi and Polymarket platforms.

Kalshi has come under fire after settling its last price for Yes at $0.26 and No at $0.74 and returning all funds because there is no clear language in the contract. The dispute hinged on whether dancing and mouthing lyrics qualified as performing under the platform's rules.

“The rules were clear. Under the full rules, singing and dancing counted as a performance, but just dancing in the background did not,” a Kalshi spokesperson said in an email to CBS News. “In the as-broadcast performance, Cardi B was dancing and mouthing words to the song, but it was unclear if she was ‘singing'.”

An online debate followed the settlement. “There's no way that you would count a cameo as a performance,” one person wrote. Another argued that a “performance” does not exclusively mean singing.

A Kalshi trader who bet Yes has filed a complaint with the Commodity Futures Trading Commission, seeking roughly $3,700 in alleged losses and claiming violations of the Commodity Exchange Act. The CFTC oversees event contracts but has taken a relatively light-touch approach, allowing platforms to structure sports-related markets while retaining jurisdiction.

The episode comes amid rapid expansion in prediction markets, which operate as peer-to-peer exchanges charging fees rather than traditional sportsbooks with a house backing wagers. Industry analysts are raising concerns regarding Polymarket's lack of an established policy against insider trading. This concern is exacerbated by the nature of the Super Bowl, which makes it much more difficult to predict a market's direction.