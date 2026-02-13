Fugitive On the Run Over 15 Years Arrested at Winter Olympics

Things are getting a little hectic in Italy. News broke that the fugitive, who had been on the run, was recently arrested while attending the Milan-Cortina Winter Olympics.

On Friday, police announced that a Slovak fugitive who has been on the run for 16 years was finally arrested. The 44-year-old man has been wanted by Italian authorities since 2010. The individual was wanted for a series of thefts over 15 years ago.

Reports say the carabinieri (Italian government) was able to track him down and arrest the man on Wednesday. He checked into a campsite, and they were able to get notified through an automatic alert from the campsite reception.

The fugitive was then taken to Milan's San Vittore prison to serve an 11-month and 7-day sentence.