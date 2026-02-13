Guns N’ Roses Track Sees Download Surge After Gundam Film Premiere

Downloads of "Sweet Child O' Mine" by Guns N' Roses skyrocketed 12,166 percent after the Jan. 30 premiere of Mobile Suit Gundam Hathaway: The Sorcery of Nymph Circe in Japan, according to The Gamer. The 1987 track jumped in the rankings after the movie revealed the song as its ending theme.

Bandai Namco Filmworks kept the ending theme secret until the movie's premiere. On Feb. 2, the company released a trailer featuring the song. That video has racked up more than one million views. The statistics cover a nine-day period after the theatrical release, meaning the spike happened within days once fans learned about the music choice.

Mobile Suit Gundam Hathaway: The Sorcery of Nymph Circe is the second movie in a trilogy based on creator Yoshiyuki Tomino's Hathaway's Flash novels from 1989 and 1990. The first movie came out in 2021. Fans waited five years between these two films.

The new movie has pulled in over $9.83 million at the box office in its first eleven days. Bandai Namco Filmworks confirmed plans for a worldwide theatrical release, but premiere dates outside Japan haven't been announced yet. Automaton wrote, "Interestingly, hype for the film has also had an effect elsewhere."