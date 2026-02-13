Mexico City Seafood Destination Contramar Opens Las Vegas Location Next Month

ContestsEvents
Cantina Contramar, the flagship seafood concept from Mexico City, will debut on March 28 at Fontainebleau Las Vegas on the Strip. The opening marks Chef Gabriela Cámara's first U.S. restaurant since Cala in San Francisco closed in 2020 during the pandemic. The Las Vegas expansion brings Cámara's celebrated cuisine stateside, with ceviches, aguachiles, seasonal tostadas, and whole-fish preparations, served in an open-plan layout.

The menu will feature Contramar's iconic seafood dishes alongside modern cantina interpretations, custom cocktails, and a selection of small-batch tequilas. Cámara emphasized the spirit behind the project, saying, "One of the most exciting aspects of bringing an interpretation of Contramar's spirit and cuisine to Fontainebleau Las Vegas is the opportunity to offer a taste of Mexico: fresh, vibrant, spicy, and full of character," Cámara said.

The project announcement was made in the fall of 2023, and the long development timeline is due to the careful design work by Frida Escobedo Studio. The building is being designed to incorporate elements of typical Mexican cantinas while aligning with the restaurant's intended appearance. This will be Frida Escobedo's first restaurant project in the U.S. since she worked on the construction of a new wing at the Metropolitan Museum of Art in New York.

Fontainebleau Development President and Partner Brett Mufson confirmed the resort will host the restaurant on Level 2 near the Promenade Food Hall. "As longtime admirers of Contramar, a Mexico City institution, we are proud to serve as the home of its next chapter," Brett Mufson, president and partner of Fontainebleau Development, said in a statement.

Elsewhere in the city, Bollillos El Cesar was temporarily closed on Feb. 5 by the Southern Nevada Health District for multiple violations, including improper time and temperature controls. Meanwhile, the Forbes Travel Guide Five-Star Awards 2026 recognized four Las Vegas restaurants — Joel Robuchon, Guy Savoy, Le Cirque, and Wing Lei — underscoring the city's continued leadership in luxury dining.

Las Vegas continues to shape the national dining conversation as Esther's Kitchen was named to USA Today's Restaurants of the Year list for 2026. The annual list recognizes 39 restaurants nationwide for innovation, cultural relevance, and regional influence, spotlighting the city's growing culinary stature.

Jennifer Eggleston
