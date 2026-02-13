ContestsEvents
LISTEN LIVE

Nevada Locals-Focused Casinos Thrive as Strip Visitation Declines in 2025

Locally focused casino operators in Southern Nevada are outperforming Strip-centric peers, as analysts point to potential federal tax package benefits for tipped employees and retirees in Las Vegas that could…

Jennifer Eggleston
TAMPA, FL - MAY 25: People sit at the slot machines on the casino floor at the Seminole Hard Rock Casino on May 25, 2021 in Tampa, Florida. The Florida Department of Economic Opportunity announced that the state government will stop paying the $300-a-week federal benefit urging residents to return to the workforce. (Photo by Octavio Jones/Getty Images)
(Photo by Octavio Jones/Getty Images)

Locally focused casino operators in Southern Nevada are outperforming Strip-centric peers, as analysts point to potential federal tax package benefits for tipped employees and retirees in Las Vegas that could increase discretionary income among residents.

Red Rock Resorts and Boyd Gaming are leading gains in the residential market. Analysts note the companies' emphasis on neighborhood customers has insulated them from volatility tied to conventions and tourism. The residents' local marketplace has been characterized by industry experts as relatively stable, with less cyclical volatility than the Las Vegas Strip, leading operators to expand their businesses to accommodate a relatively consistent base of residents.

In 2025, Red Rock Resorts reported nearly $2 billion in revenue from its casino properties, and Boyd Gaming reported approximately $1.1 billion from its Southern Nevada properties. Both companies are investing heavily in renovations and expansions.

Red Rock is undertaking a $200 million renovation at Green Valley Ranch and a $53 million upgrade at Sunset Station, alongside an additional $87 million enhancement at Sunset. Durango Casino Resort has completed $100 million in expansions, with a subsequent $385 million phase planned to add 275,000 square feet.

Boyd is renovating Suncoast in Summerlin and planning a year-long renovation of The Orleans. The company is also developing Cadence Crossing in Henderson, a $75 million project designed to replace Joker's Wild and attract area residents.

Analysts say Red Rock's locally focused strategy makes it less dependent on hotel-driven revenue and conventions, while also attracting higher-end Strip visitors who choose to stay at its properties.

Monarch Casino & Resorts has announced it expects to generate approximately $545 million in revenue in 2025, 4.4% higher than last year, and still has no outstanding debt. CBRE analysts note Monarch could selectively pursue acquisitions or land development near Atlantis.

Las Vegas Strip visitation declined about 7.5% in 2025. By contrast, markets outside the Strip posted gains, including Downtown Las Vegas, up 2.1%; the Boulder Strip, up 3.8%; and unincorporated Clark County areas, up 1.2%.

CasinosgamblingLas Vegas
Jennifer EgglestonWriter
Related Stories
Young african florist holding beautiful bouquet of fresh flower while customer making online payment with smartphone while scanning QR code. Black saleswoman wearing apron giving a bunch of flower to customer at botany shop. Young woman making digital payment by phone wallet at flower shop.
Local NewsValentine’s Day Costs Soar: Local Florist Offers Budget-Friendly OptionsJennifer Eggleston
LAS VEGAS, NEVADA - APRIL 20: Cody Rhodes and John Cena (R) listen to the crowd at the start of their Undisputed WWE Championship match during WrestleMania 41 at Allegiant Stadium on April 20, 2025 in Las Vegas, Nevada. (Photo by Ethan Miller/Getty Images)
Local NewsWWE Blocks Las Vegas Bars From Showing WrestleMania 42Jennifer Eggleston
Tacos in downtown Denver.
Local NewsMexico City Seafood Destination Contramar Opens Las Vegas Location Next MonthJennifer Eggleston
Beasly Media Group, LLC
Download our station app

Download the app to LISTEN LIVE wherever you are and connect with us like never before!





About
Connect