Nevada Locals-Focused Casinos Thrive as Strip Visitation Declines in 2025

Locally focused casino operators in Southern Nevada are outperforming Strip-centric peers, as analysts point to potential federal tax package benefits for tipped employees and retirees in Las Vegas that could increase discretionary income among residents.

Red Rock Resorts and Boyd Gaming are leading gains in the residential market. Analysts note the companies' emphasis on neighborhood customers has insulated them from volatility tied to conventions and tourism. The residents' local marketplace has been characterized by industry experts as relatively stable, with less cyclical volatility than the Las Vegas Strip, leading operators to expand their businesses to accommodate a relatively consistent base of residents.

In 2025, Red Rock Resorts reported nearly $2 billion in revenue from its casino properties, and Boyd Gaming reported approximately $1.1 billion from its Southern Nevada properties. Both companies are investing heavily in renovations and expansions.

Red Rock is undertaking a $200 million renovation at Green Valley Ranch and a $53 million upgrade at Sunset Station, alongside an additional $87 million enhancement at Sunset. Durango Casino Resort has completed $100 million in expansions, with a subsequent $385 million phase planned to add 275,000 square feet.

Boyd is renovating Suncoast in Summerlin and planning a year-long renovation of The Orleans. The company is also developing Cadence Crossing in Henderson, a $75 million project designed to replace Joker's Wild and attract area residents.

Analysts say Red Rock's locally focused strategy makes it less dependent on hotel-driven revenue and conventions, while also attracting higher-end Strip visitors who choose to stay at its properties.

Monarch Casino & Resorts has announced it expects to generate approximately $545 million in revenue in 2025, 4.4% higher than last year, and still has no outstanding debt. CBRE analysts note Monarch could selectively pursue acquisitions or land development near Atlantis.