Nevada Sportsbooks Record Lowest Super Bowl Handle in a Decade at $133.8M

Nevada's 186 sportsbooks, with data compiled by the Nevada Gaming Control Board, reported a total Super Bowl LX handle of $133,813,230. The official tally was $133.8 million, the lowest Super Bowl handle since 2016 and the lowest of the past decade.

For 2026, sportsbooks posted a 7.4% win rate, translating to roughly $9.9 million in hold. Regulators tallied nearly $10 million in sportsbook profit from the game despite the lower wagering volume. The hold percentage closely mirrors recent figures.

The 2026 total represents a drop of about $56 million from the 2024 peak of roughly $190 million. In 2025, the handle reached $151.6 million. Over the past decade, annual betting totals have fluctuated between approximately $133 million and $190 million, while sportsbook win percentages have varied year to year.

“In 2024, Vegas hosted the Super Bowl and saw a record write. In 2025, Chiefs-Eagles featured two very public teams. That game also followed a season where the public had their best season in recent memory,” Westgate vice president of race and sports John Murray said. “Pats-Seahawks followed a season where the guests did not have a good season and was poor in comparison for NFL bettors. It definitely helps shape the overall handle on the game.”

“One of the factors was probably a lack of star power,” he said. “I know Drake Maye has a chance to be a great player, but he's still at the beginning of his career. Even the one year the Super Bowl didn't have Tom Brady or Patrick Mahomes, it was still Matthew Stafford versus Joe Burrow.

“The main reason is sports betting all over the country now.”

Despite several six-figure bets placed in Las Vegas, including wagers of around $1 million at Circa Sports and BetMGM, those large bets did not offset the broader decline in statewide wagering.

Experts attributed the softer handle to a lack of star power, defensive-minded play that limited high-profile betting angles, and the continued expansion of legalized sports betting nationwide rather than local market conditions.