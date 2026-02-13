ContestsEvents
Nevada Sportsbooks Record Lowest Super Bowl Handle in a Decade at $133.8M

Nevada’s 186 sportsbooks, with data compiled by the Nevada Gaming Control Board, reported a total Super Bowl LX handle of $133,813,230. The official tally was $133.8 million, the lowest Super…

Jennifer Eggleston
CHICAGO, IL - OCTOBER 16: The fantasy sports website DraftKings is shown on October 16, 2015 in Chicago, Illinois. DraftKings and its rival FanDuel have been under scrutiny after accusations surfaced of employees participating in the contests with insider information. An employee recently finished second in a contest on FanDuel, winning $350,000. Nevada recently banned the sites. (Photo illustration by Scott Olson/Getty Images)
(Photo illustration by Scott Olson/Getty Images)

Nevada's 186 sportsbooks, with data compiled by the Nevada Gaming Control Board, reported a total Super Bowl LX handle of $133,813,230. The official tally was $133.8 million, the lowest Super Bowl handle since 2016 and the lowest of the past decade.

For 2026, sportsbooks posted a 7.4% win rate, translating to roughly $9.9 million in hold. Regulators tallied nearly $10 million in sportsbook profit from the game despite the lower wagering volume. The hold percentage closely mirrors recent figures.

The 2026 total represents a drop of about $56 million from the 2024 peak of roughly $190 million. In 2025, the handle reached $151.6 million. Over the past decade, annual betting totals have fluctuated between approximately $133 million and $190 million, while sportsbook win percentages have varied year to year.

“In 2024, Vegas hosted the Super Bowl and saw a record write. In 2025, Chiefs-Eagles featured two very public teams. That game also followed a season where the public had their best season in recent memory,” Westgate vice president of race and sports John Murray said. “Pats-Seahawks followed a season where the guests did not have a good season and was poor in comparison for NFL bettors. It definitely helps shape the overall handle on the game.”

“One of the factors was probably a lack of star power,”  he said. “I know Drake Maye has a chance to be a great player, but he's still at the beginning of his career. Even the one year the Super Bowl didn't have Tom Brady or Patrick Mahomes, it was still Matthew Stafford versus Joe Burrow.

“The main reason is sports betting all over the country now.”

Despite several six-figure bets placed in Las Vegas, including wagers of around $1 million at Circa Sports and BetMGM, those large bets did not offset the broader decline in statewide wagering.

Experts attributed the softer handle to a lack of star power, defensive-minded play that limited high-profile betting angles, and the continued expansion of legalized sports betting nationwide rather than local market conditions.

Historically, Nevada's Super Bowl handles tend to rise with heightened public interest or when the state hosts the game. According to Gaming Control Board data, sportsbooks have posted losses only a handful of times. Overall, Super Bowl LX marked the lowest wagering handle in a decade, underscoring a broader downward trend in Nevada Super Bowl betting.

Jennifer EgglestonWriter
