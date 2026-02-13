This Day in Rock History: February 13

If you're curious about what happened on this day in rock music history, you're in the right place. From the rock and roll ban in Cuba and the birth of Michael Jackson's first child, to big-name bands releasing hit songs and chart-topping albums, you'll find it all right here. Feb. 13 has seen breakthrough hits, milestones, cultural shifts, notable recordings, important performances, industry changes, and challenges.

Breakthrough Hits and Milestones

Are you familiar with these Feb. 13 rock music hits and milestones?

The Beatles released their double-sided single featuring the songs "Strawberry Fields Forever" and "Penny Lane." "Penny Lane" was their first single to not reach No. 1 in Britain, although it topped the chart in the U.S. 1970: On Friday the 13th, Black Sabbath released their debut self-titled album, which the band recorded in the U.K. in a single 12-hour session. It was released in June in the U.S. and made it to No. 23 on the Billboard Hot LPs chart.

Cultural Milestones

There were shifts in the rock music landscape, with cultural milestones that happened on Feb. 13.

: Black Flag and Rollins Band frontman, Henry Rollins, was born in Washington, D.C. After getting into the music business working as a roadie for local D.C. bands, he joined Black Flag in 1981 and then embarked on a solo career from 1986, following Black Flag's disbandment. 1997: Michael Jackson's first child, a son named Prince, was born to Jackson's second wife, Debbie Rowe.

Notable Recordings and Performances

Like them or not, these notable recordings and performances from Feb. 13 have left their mark on rock music:

Dire Straits began recording their self-titled first album. The double-platinum album featured "Sultans of Swing," one of the band's most recognizable songs. 1987: Metallica played the final set on their Damage Inc. tour in Gothenburg, Sweden. Although the tour was a breakthrough in the industry, it was also tragic. Cliff Burton, their bassist, died in a bus accident.

Industry Changes and Challenges

The following Feb. 13 moments have had a big impact on the rock music genre:

David Bowie turned down an offer from the Gay Liberation group to compose a gay national anthem. He said he was gay in a 1972 interview, but later claimed to be a closet heterosexual — he was married twice, with two children. 2001: Peter Frampton, the guitar player known for using a talk box to blend his voice with the sound of his guitar, received the Orville H. Gibson Lifetime Achievement Award. The award is considered the Oscar of the guitar industry.