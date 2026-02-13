Valentine’s Day Costs Soar: Local Florist Offers Budget-Friendly Options

ContestsEvents
Miss Daisy is preparing for a busy Valentine's Day as the Las Vegas Valley florist emphasizes affordability and flexibility amid rising holiday costs. The flower shop, located on West Desert Inn Road, has served the community for 12 years and is gearing up for one of its highest-volume periods of the year.

"Valentine's Day is, you know, we have our regular customers that always put their orders in early or reaching out to clients from last year. We get a lot of new clients this time of year, which is amazing," Jessica Marshall, the owner of Miss Daisy on West Desert Inn Road, said.

The shop emphasizes a customer-centric approach, welcoming early orders from returning clients while seeing an influx of new customers during the holiday rush. Miss Daisy averages around 400 deliveries between Feb. 13 and 14, reflecting steady demand for flowers across the valley.

With consumers feeling the pinch as dining and gift costs climb, Marshall said the business is focused on easing the financial burden where possible.

"We do our best to really absorb the change in pricing so that we're not passing that on to our customers," Marshall said.

The shop offers flexible pricing options, including designer's-choice arrangements built around customer budgets.

"If they say, hey, we have, you know, a $65 price point, what can you do, then we're able to put together a designer's choice arrangement. That's an important part," Marshall said.

Dozens of long-stem red roses start at about $135, while other arrangements are available at various price points. Overall, Valentine's Day spending nationwide has increased roughly 30% since 2021, mirroring broader inflationary pressures affecting both businesses and consumers.

"Valentine's Day is about love, right? So you wanna make sure that the customers that are coming into our doors are able to get something at whatever their price point may be and be able to still present that to the person that they want to give that to," Marshall said.

Marshall said the focus remains on meaningful, thoughtful gifts, regardless of cost.

