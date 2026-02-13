W.A.S.P. and KK’s Priest Set Fall 2026 North American Tour With Album-Themed Production

W.A.S.P. launches their 1984 to Headless tour on Sept. 10 in El Cajon, California. KK's Priest joins them. The 52-date run ends on Oct. 31 in Anaheim, California, and will be showcasing tracks from the band's first four records.

Sets will draw from 1984's W.A.S.P., 1985's The Last Command, 1986's Inside the Electric Circus and 1989's The Headless Children. Frontman Blackie Lawless said the stage show recreates those album covers in living form.

"Playing those songs from those first four albums in a combined package like this is something we've never attempted before," said Blackie Lawless in a statement, as reported by Parade. "In addition to the songs, the entire stage show will look like the album covers from those records will come alive... right before your eyes!"

The Los Angeles-based group started in 1982 and released their self-titled debut two years later. Their first five years established them as shock rock pioneers with theatrical shows. W.A.S.P. has sold millions during their 44-year run.

KK's Priest features former Judas Priest guitarist K.K. Downing and ex-vocalist Tim "Ripper" Owens. Downing departed Judas Priest in 2011, then started KK's Priest in 2019. They dropped their second album, The Sinner Rides Again, in September 2023.

"We will be teaming up together with metal legends W.A.S.P. and with over 40 shows, this is going to be an epic metal and steel tour featuring lots of Priest classics," said K.K. Downing in a statement, as per Sonic Perspectives.

Blackie Lawless intends to bring the show to Europe and other territories in 2027, according to Exclaim. The group finished their first U.S. tour in 10 years with a sold-out December 2022 show at The Wiltern in Los Angeles.

Stops span Montreal, Ottawa, Pickering, Winnipeg, Edmonton, Calgary and Coquitlam in Canada. U.S. cities include Dallas, Boston, New York, Milwaukee and Las Vegas.