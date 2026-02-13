WWE Blocks Las Vegas Bars From Showing WrestleMania 42

WWE is reportedly facing softer-than-expected ticket sales for WrestleMania 42, scheduled for Apr. 18–19 at Allegiant Stadium in Las Vegas. Reports indicate sales are down roughly 16.5% to 18% compared to WrestleMania 41 at the same point in the sales cycle, with approximately 36,000 tickets distributed per night two months ahead of the event.

It has been reported that higher ticket prices are reducing demand as prices continue to rise. Current one-day ticket prices start at approximately $266-$270. The two-night combo ticket prices start at around $650-$740, depending on the seating section you select. Premium seating options reportedly range from five figures to roughly $46,000, with select VIP packages reaching $92,000.

In a related development, WWE has reportedly blocked certain Las Vegas commercial venues from broadcasting WrestleMania 42 during the event weekend. The restriction stems from a new protocol issued by the event's distributor, Joe Hand Promotions, which licenses pay-per-view programming to commercial establishments.

According to Fightful Select, “A number of locations in Las Vegas have been told they may be unable to broadcast WrestleMania this year, even if they pay a licensing fee. Those locations communicated frustration, as they believe the city paid a site fee to encourage tourism.” The reported move is viewed as an effort to bolster stadium ticket sales by limiting affordable public viewing alternatives such as watch parties.

Historically, blackouts have been used to protect regional broadcasts or drive live ticket sales. In this case, the restriction reportedly targets commercial venues rather than residential streaming, meaning home viewing through WWE's streaming distribution partners would still be permitted.

The change could impact Las Vegas tourism efforts tied to WrestleMania weekend, as public viewing events at casinos and entertainment properties are common components of major sports weekends. Venues, including Circa Las Vegas and Plaza Hotel & Casino, have not finalized WrestleMania viewing plans, suggesting potential negotiations or discussions over exemptions.